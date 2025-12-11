My night in a luxury cabin at Sea Containers London

When a hotel rolls out the red carpet to the door of your suite, you realise that this is one of those exceptional establishments where you don’t have to be a VIP to receive the VIP treatment.

This is exactly what I experienced when I embarked on the luxurious ‘voyage’ of a lifetime – while never leaving dry land – at the magnificent Sea Containers Hotel overlooking the Thames on London’s South Bank.

From the moment I stepped into its spectacular foyer, which pays homage through its nautical design to the glamour and romance of the great transatlantic liners that once crossed the ocean to America, I couldn’t wait to set sail.

© James McDonald The Edwardian suite's chic sitting room

After being steered past the sweeping, wave-shaped copper installation that symbolises the hull of a ship, a lift transported me to the four new jewels in this 359-room hotel’s crown – the opulent Cabin Suites.

A plush red carpet sets the tone, leading to each distinctive door that reflects the style of the suites inside.

The creative vision of designer Jacu Strauss, all four cabins have been expertly and imaginatively curated with a particular bygone era in mind.

From the exquisite Art Deco suite with its refined 1920s and 30s design, to the sleek Mid-Century suite, to the glamorous Dynasty suite - a love letter to the maximalist 80s in all its glory - luxury, indulgence, craftsmanship and style are of the essence.

My voyage began in the grandeur of the Edwardian Cabin suite, where rich mahogany furnishings, sumptuous green upholstery, handpicked vintage accessories, including champagne glasses and cut-glass decanters, evoke the atmosphere of the era.

© James McDonald

Nautical touches abound: a ship in a bottle, maritime motifs, and even an ornate framed sea-view that, in a playful twist, reveals itself to be a hidden flat-screen television.

In contrast to the period touches, a panoramic view from the vast ‘cabin’ windows unfolds. As the River Thames gently glides past below, the outlook beyond St Paul’s Cathedral to the ultra-modern glass skyscrapers – the Gherkin and the Walkie Talkie - of the city is breathtaking.

For a closer look, a telescope positioned at the bedroom window affords an even closer look of the horizon.

Within the suite, contemporary luxury meets retro charm, and there is so much to enjoy that it’s difficult to know where to begin.

The minibar – the first round of which is free – is stocked with an array of inviting treats such as bottles of the signature Lyaness – East Side Calling, pour-over ice cocktails, and there are snacks, sodas and a coffee machine. The suite even comes with its own sweets – a bowl of Ferrero Rochers, while the Dynasty suite has After Eights, a throwback to an 80s favourite.

In the ensuite bathroom, a freestanding copper bathtub conjures up irresistible Edwardian elegance, and whether you choose to take a languorous candlelit soak with the Sea Containers signature candle or opt for a rainfall shower using the hotel’s Hedgerow toiletries, relaxation and decadence are guaranteed.

© James McDonald Ship-shape bathing

Then, cocooned in a fluffy white bathrobe, stretch out on the king-size bed, and make the most of the second flat-screen TV discreetly integrated into the décor.

The hotel offers a vibrant scene, too. As evening came, I vent

© James McDonald

For stunning sunsets, awesome views and a night-cap to wind down, head to the 12th Knot rooftop bar and gaze out over the metropolis.

Then, after one of the most comfortable night’s sleeps of my life, room-service set me up for the day with a breakfast of freshly squeezed orange juice, buttermilk pancakes and eggs royale, all washed down with a cheeky glass of champagne.

Bon voyage, everyone!



For more information, go to: www.seacontainerslondon.com