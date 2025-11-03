Why Dubrovnik is the ultimate late summer sun destination

Dubrovnik continues to top the travel charts every year, making Croatia a must-visit for late summer sun. Dominating the travel market in the sunny European hotspot is Valamar, a giant of the industry boasting a portfolio of over 50 resorts. With so much choice, I went straight for the jewel in their Adriatic crown: the five-star Valamar President Hotel on the scenic Babin Kuk peninsula, determined to find out if the brand lived up to the hype.

The five-star, beachfront hotel boasts spacious sea view rooms, a rooftop restaurant that guests rave about, a private beach and access to their trademark V level services to elevate your stay (more on that later). What’s more, it’s only a 10-minute drive to the beautiful cobbled streets and rich history of Dubrovnik’s Old Town, making it the perfect spot for a short stay if, like me, you want the best of both worlds – switching off on a sun lounger with a side of culture. Here’s everything you need to know about a stay in Dubrovnik at the President Hotel…

The accommodation – inside a V Level room

© Boris Basic The ultra modern hotel boasts spacious rooms with sea-facing balconies

Carved into the rocks on the hillside, the imposing hotel is a modern building designed with luxury in mind. We checked into a V Level Room for 2+1 Seaview, which offered extra space in the form of a sofa, a spacious bathroom with double vanities, and a private balcony overlooking the Adriatic sea. Comfort was key thanks to a seriously soft King-size bed and very powerful air conditioning.

The premium buffet and restaurant options

The President Hotel offers breakfast only or half board options, and I recommend plumping for the latter. Perched on a rooftop overlooking the private beach, our slow, lazy evenings in the premium buffet restaurant proved to be the highlight of the trip as we attempted to capture the perfect sunset photo. The food matches the spectacular view; don’t let the word ‘buffet’ put you off. From live show cooking, including hand-rolled sushi and grilled seafood, to a dessert cart to die for, endless salad options, and delicious local produce, dinner was a treat every night.

© Boris Basic The premium buffet restaurant was the perfect spot for sunset dinners

Breakfast was equally special, featuring a rainbow selection of smoothies, unlimited champagne mimosas and a mouthwatering omelette station. The one caveat to note is that drinks, including water, are an extra cost. While this is standard for some half-board offerings, it’s worth factoring into your budget. However, the extensive, well-priced wine menu more than made up for it. For those with V Level access, you can swap a buffet meal for dinner at Momenti restaurant. The vibe is more intimate, and the a la carte menu is a special upgrade. For lighter options during the day, make sure to check out La Mar Restaurant on the beachfront, serving Mediterranean specialities.

The beach on the Babin Kuk peninsula

Guests can take the elevator straight down to the beach, providing the ultimate ease. The pebbled beach boasts two adjoining coves: one for all guests and one for those with V Level perks. The V Level section is worth the upgrade, offering comfier loungers and a more spacious set-up than the standard area, so it pained me to tear myself away when I realised I had accidentally joined the wrong side!

© Boris Basic Guests can take the elevator straight down to the beach

The President’s beach gets the last of the sun and is one of the only spots on the Babin Kuk peninsula accessible to locals, meaning it's not just reserved for hotel guests. Be prepared to share it with crowds trying to catch the last rays of the day and diving off the pier — the hubbub only adds to the magic. I would also urge you to venture out; diving spots are rife along the winding coastal path that leads to the main Babin Kuk town, with ladders leading into the sea, perfect for a late afternoon swim.

Don't miss Dubrovnik excursions

Download the Valamar app as soon as you check in. Not only will you be able to keep tabs on your spending (a lifesaver when in holiday mode), but it also allows you to book experiences easily. We booked a thrill-seeking cave diving experience – a day at sea that included a boat trip and snorkelling through three different caves. Booking couldn’t have been easier thanks to a concierge in reception on hand for any questions, and the excursion was totally worth the extra cost.

© Boris Basic Booking an excursion was easy thanks to the hotel's app and concierge

Of course, a stay wouldn’t be complete without time spent exploring the Old Town. The hotel is perfectly located for this, a mere 10-minute taxi ride or a short bus route that starts right outside the President. Visiting in late summer is ideal, as the worst of the mid-day heat and peak season throngs are gone. Set your alarm early to avoid the worst of the crowds while walking the City Walls. The panoramic views of the red brick rooftops are incredible as you make your way along the nearly 2 km route — and Game of Thrones fans will enjoy spotting King’s Landing sights. End your day watching the sunset from the famous Buza bar, or take the cable car up 778 meters to the observation deck for impressive coastline views. We walked the clifftop edge and stumbled across the Dubrovnik Museum of the Homeland War dedicated to the Croatian war, and finished off with a snack at the Panorama Restaurant & Bar.

Set your alarm early to avoid the worst of the crowds while walking the City Walls in Dubrovnik's Old Town

V Level Perks: are they worth the cost?

One of the biggest questions posed online is whether it’s worth upgrading to a V Level service during your stay at a Valamar hotel. Let me settle the debate – undoubtedly, yes. The perks include a dedicated concierge, private check-in, upgraded accommodation, gourmet dining, premium amenities, and exclusive access to separate beach and pool areas. Airport transfers and valet parking are also offered.

These may sound like unnecessary extras, but they can make or break your stay. The beach and pool areas can be a little crowded so the benefit of having a reserved spot shouldn’t be underestimated. Access to the Momenti restaurant for breakfast and a private dinner were also special upgrades that made it a trip to remember. Another highlight was the ‘Bubbly Hour’ from 6 to 7 pm; I enjoyed slipping away from the crowds into the tranquil terrace for a glass (or three) of fizz and snacks.

© Boris Basic Let me settle the online debate - upgrading to V Level is definitely worth it

The verdict

Many of my fellow guests were repeat customers – and it’s not hard to see why. Valamar's rewards system encourages you to sign up to earn credits for future stays, further offering an incentive to join the fold. Be prepared for a premium price tag, however. Dubrovnik is an expensive destination, and a stay here won't come cheap. Booking in the late summer or early spring is highly recommended to avoid dynamic pricing. If you're looking for some out-of-season sun or planning an early 2026 escape, the President Hotel is the perfect place to see the best Dubrovnik has to offer, offering the ultimate mix of beach getaway and city break.

Prices for a V Level Room for 2+1 Seaview start at £186 per night. Book via booking.com, TUI, or Jet2Holidays for the best deals.