I stayed at ITV's The Fortune Hotel - this is what it's really like

Popular ITV show The Fortune Hotel has returned to our screen for a second series, during which 10 pairs of contestants compete for a suitcase containing £250,000. But even for those who don't win the cash, their luxury surroundings must surely make them feel like they've won the lottery.

The show was filmed over six immersive weeks, during which the cast and crew lived and worked on the Caribbean island of Grenada, just south of Trinidad and Tobago, where home was a five-star hotel on the shores of the island's most popular beach. So what is it really like to stay there?

The Fortune Hotel is filmed at the Silversands Grand Anse

The Fortune Hotel is filmed at Silversands Grande Anse , a luxury resort on Grenada's popular Grand Anse beach, and which is now offering a special "Fortune Awaits" package to fans of the show. Hello! was lucky enough to stay there recenty, so here is the lowdown:

It has the longest swimming pool in the Caribbean:

The 330-foot infinity pool stretches from the hotel terrace to the beach, so we could enjoy drinks on the terrace while admiring the veiw, or swim laps while gazing out at the tourquoise ocean - with plenty of room not to bump into other swimmers. There are loungers and day beds around the pool, where we relaxed and ordered drinks from the bar, and we also joined a morning yoga class on the decking at the beach end.

© Magda Biernat Photography The hotel boasts the longest swimming pool in the Caribbean

The rooms

The 43 modern, elegant rooms and suites include the ocean view king size, where I woke each morning and clicked the remote from my bed to open the electric blinds, revealing floor to ceiling windows looking out to sea. In the spacious bathroom, a spa style tub also offers a priceless water view.

All rooms have free Wi-Fi, sound systems and Nespresso and tea making facilities, and the one-bedroom penthouse suite offers more arresting views. Meanwhile, families or groups who want extra privacy can opt to rent a three or four-bedroom villa – some on the beachfront – which come with private pool, chefs kitchen and landscaped gardens.

© Magda Biernat Photography The Kingsize rooms overlook the sea

The restaurants

Ahead of filming, the resort’s Asiatique restaurant was transformed from a modern, minimalist style eaterie to the cool, art deco style "Lady Luck" cocktail bar, with check tiled floors, dim lights and parlour palms. The Asian-fusion restaurant offers Thai-inspired dishes like crispy fillet of red snapper, lobster curry noodle soup and Cantonese sweet and sour chicken. In the mornings, it becomes a breakfast spot, serving freshly cooked omlettes and buffet items on the terrace.

Outside, the Grenadian Grill is a lovely spot for a leisurely lunch or dinner, serving favourites like steaks, burgers and salads as well as freshly caught fish. We enjoyed a delicious seafood platter, which included grilled lobster, washed down with Whispering Angel rose wine. For cocktails and bar bites, the open-air Beach Lounge offers comfy sofas and panoramic views of the pristine white sands, while the Puro cigar lounge has a selection of rum, whisky and cognac for a nightcap.

The Asiatique restaurant before its transformation for the show

The Asiatique restaurant is transformed into "Lady Luck" - an art deco style cocktail bar - for the series

Make your fortune

To celebrate the return of The Fortune Hotel, fans can experience a 'Fortune Awaits' package at Silversands Grand Anse, which include 5 nights in an Ocean View Junior Suite, daily gourmet breakfast at Asiatique, a signature 'Fortune Awaits' welcome cocktail and a briefcase selection upon check-in, each hiding a surprise mystery experience — from champagne cruises to spa rituals or private beach dinners.

For more information contact reservations@silversandsgrenada.com

The Fortune Hotel is on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9pm on ITV and ITVX