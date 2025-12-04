I went to the Maldives for sun - but left with the best sleep of my life

I didn’t travel to the Maldives expecting a wellness retreat. I thought I was simply escaping for a bit of sun and sea. But somewhere between the quiet mornings on my villa deck, the scent of lavender drifting from my pillow, and a sunset yoga class that left me unexpectedly teary (in the best way), my stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort transformed into something much more restorative than a vacation. It became the wellness reset I didn’t realise I desperately needed.

© RALF TOOTEN My beach villa with pool deck felt like a tropical oasis

The setting

The resort sits in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and you can feel the difference immediately. The reefs here are alive; I snorkelled with manta rays and turtles in some of the healthiest coral gardens I’ve ever seen. Everything about the environment encourages stillness: villas perched over impossibly clear water, quiet beaches, cocoon-like egg chairs. It’s serene, private, and deeply immersive - like the entire island is whispering “breathe.”

House reefs accessible from the shore, offer opportunities to see a variety of fish and turtles

Wellness with intention: The six pillars

Westin's philosophy revolves around six pillars - Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, Play Well - and the resort truly integrates them. It never feels forced or programmatic; instead, I constantly found small touchpoints reminding me to tune back into myself.

Physical rejuvenation

The Heavenly Spa by Westin is one of the most beautiful spa settings I’ve experienced - treatment pavilions suspended over the ocean with panoramic views that make you feel like the sea itself is part of the therapy.

The decor is stylish throughout the resort, even the entrance to the island kitchen

I booked a deep tissue massage with a dreamy blend of lavender and eucalyptus oils. I emerged feeling like someone had swapped my body for a newer, lighter model. Coconut oil scrubs, sea-salt rituals, and volcanic-stone massages are also available for deeper island-inspired rejuvenation.

Movement that feels good, not mandatory

Every day, a board displayed the weekly wellness schedule: beach yoga, aqua yoga, guided nature walks, snorkelling tours, and daily workout sessions. I treated myself to a private beach yoga class, a slow, restorative flow right by the shoreline. Just me, the instructor, and the sound of waves - a grounding experience I’ll never forget. The fitness facilities? Genuinely impressive. The multi-storey ocean-view gym is probably the largest I’ve seen in the Maldives. There’s also a sauna/steam room accessible 24/7- perfect for detoxing and releasing tension after long flights.

Sleep restoration

Sleep became one of the unexpected highlights of my stay. Westin's Sleep Well program is truly thoughtful: a Westin Heavenly Bed (so comfortable I looked up how to purchase one), a lavender Sleep Well balm, calming herbal tea rituals, and sleep-friendly menu options.

One evening, I booked their special Sleep Enhancement Therapy, which blends acupuncture, reflexology, and sound healing. I slept for nine uninterrupted hours afterwards - something I hadn’t managed in months.

The deck terrace became a wonderful wind down in the evenings to enjoy the sunset

Eating well without compromise

Food plays a central role in the experience, and the resort strikes an impressive balance between indulgence and nourishment. Each restaurant offers 'Eat Well' options alongside more indulgent options, so I could tune into what my body actually wanted.

Eat Well includes vibrant, healthy dishes that never sacrifice flavour. Mornings began with fresh juice shots, which included ginger, turmeric and yuzu, followed by coconut water delivered to my villa. Meals ranged from local Maldivian specialities to beautifully prepared seafood and lighter, wellness-focused plates.

I highly recommend the floating breakfast for an 'Instagram-worthy' experience where a lavish meal is served on a tray in your private pool

Mental, emotional and spiritual reset

Well-being here extends beyond the physical. I found myself drawn into guided meditations, sound-healing sessions, and moments of stillness that arrived unexpectedly: watching the sunset from my deck, sitting quietly with a cup of herbal tea, or realising I hadn’t checked my phone in hours. The staff even offer a 'Sleep Concierge' who can collect your devices for the evening if you want a full digital detox - a small gesture that says a lot about the resort’s ethos.

Play Well

And of course, wellness doesn’t exclude play. I spent afternoons snorkelling with turtles, paddling across the lagoon, or stargazing from a private sandbank where the only sounds were the wind and distant waves. It’s impossible not to feel a sense of childlike joy here - the kind that naturally emerges when your mind has finally slowed down.

Final Thoughts

My stay at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort started as a beach escape. It ended as a holistic wellness retreat - one that nurtured my body, cleared my mind, and reconnected me to myself. If you’re craving a reset, a place to breathe, or even a gentle nudge back toward feeling like you, this resort is not just a getaway. It’s a gift. To plan your wellness retreat visit Westin for more details.

I snorkelled with manta rays and turtles in some of the healthiest coral gardens I’ve ever seen

What to keep in mind: Getting there involves a seaplane transfer from Malé, which can be long or weather-dependent. But honestly? Once you arrive, you forget the journey entirely.