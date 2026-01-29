Feel the chill with HELLO!'s ski travel special

Aspen, Colorado

The scene: America’s A-list may be in constant flux, with tech billionaires and influencers as likely to turn heads these days as movie stars and singers, but whichever tribe is in the spotlight, you can be sure of one thing: you’ll see them on the streets of Aspen each winter.

It’s not just the allure of its reliable snow and uncrowded slopes that draws them. It’s the fact that they can walk with relative freedom around its Wild West-flavoured streets. This wealthy corner of theColorado Rockieslikes to leave celebrities in peace, so don’t be surprised if you rub shoulders with them browsing in the local branches ofPradaandGucci, buying a new ski jacket atMoncleror trying on aStetson in Kemo Sabe.

The A-list’s favourite time to visit is over Christmas and New Year. In the past three yearsKylie Jenner, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry and Ivanka Trumphave holidayed here, alongsideJeff Bezos, the Amazon founderwho has a home in the town’s ultra-exclusiveRed Mountain district.

Fancy joining them for a drink? Element 47 in The Little Nell, the luxury hotel, is the place to start. It sits right at the bottom of Aspen Mountain, known by locals as Ajax and one of four ski mountains at the resort. Celebrities love it because its prices tend to keep star-spotters at bay. You also should consider the private Caribou Club, where a week’s membership in high season costs $2,000 for two.

Whether or not there is somebody famous sitting at the next table, you’ll enjoy getting stuck into the town’s restaurant scene.