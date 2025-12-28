What is Air Passenger Duty? Travel experts explain the hidden airline tax that changes your holiday price

Ever glanced at the price of a flight and wondered how it managed to creep up just before you clicked the payment button? In addition to extra baggage fees, seat selection, and the obligatory coffee in the airport while you wait to board, there is another quiet cost to travelling via air that you may not even be aware you are paying.

Air Passenger Duty, often shortened to APD, is a UK-based tax that applies to most flights departing from British airports. While it may have slipped under the radar in name, it is evident in the surprising amount that is added to the final fare – especially for those travelling long-haul or in premium cabins.

Whether you’re planning a budget city break, a family holiday, or splashing out on a fancier airline seat, APD makes a massive difference to the price and affects both airlines and passengers alike. I, for one, was completely oblivious to this added tax, as I’m sure many readers are too!

So what exactly is APD, and how much could it really cost you? HELLO! has consulted the experts so you are fully aware of where your money is going before your next take-off.

What is Air Passenger Duty?

This is a type of tax applied by HMRC to anyone travelling out of the UK from British airports. It is initially charged and paid by the airlines themselves; however, the cost is then included in the ticket price of the passenger. Ultimately, you won't usually see the added tax; it just appears built into the overall cost of the flight.

Martyne Pearson, an indirect tax partner at BDO, an accountancy and business advisory firm, explained the tax to HELLO! and said: "Air passenger duty (APD) is charged per passenger flying from UK airports to domestic and international destinations. APD has a band structure, where duty rates vary by destination and by class of travel. The Government updates the rates annually and they come into effect on 1 April each year.

"Since April 2023, there have been 4 destination bands – one for domestic flights to destinations in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland only and international bands A, B and C for other destinations, where A is from 0-2,000 miles from London to the destination, B from 2,001 to 5,500 miles and C over 5,500 miles."

Gov.uk lists APD ranges on commercial flights, which are currently between £7 and £224 per flight, increasing to betweem £16 and £253 in April 2026. It also stipulates that there is no APD applied on long-haul flights from Northern Ireland or flights from the Scottish Highlands and Islands region.

© Getty Images The tax is added on to the final price of your plane ticket

Can you avoid UK air passenger duty?

If your first initial thought after reading this is, 'How can I avoid paying that tax?', I am sorry to break the news that there is no real way around it if your flight is set to take off from a UK-based airport.

The tax is charged per passenger, per departure, and airlines are required to include it in the ticket price, so it is not something you can opt out of at checkout. However, there is some wiggle room when it comes to how much APD you pay.

Some frequent flyers choose to start their long-haul trips from European airports after a short train journey, as once you depart the UK, APD no longer applies.

Martyne revealed: "You can always consider alternative transport methods when they are available, but in short, you can’t avoid APD. But you can mitigate the impact of air passenger duty by flying economy."

Very special cases can avoid it, however. These include:

Flights that are exempt (e.g., certain military or emergency flights).

Aircraft below the weight threshold for APD.

Passengers who qualify for exemptions (e.g., children under 16 in economy).

© Getty Images It is first charged to the airlines who pass it onto the passengers

How much is air passenger duty going up?

Like most taxes, the amount fluctuates year on year, and APD is no different. According to the experts, APD rates have risen steadily over the years and are due to rise again in the years to come.

Mary Lee, Founder of Antravia Advisory and a chartered accountant, has 25 years of experience in the travel industry, and has worked for small travel agencies all the way to large online travel agencies. She outlined: "APD rates have risen steadily over time, and further increases have already been legislated. For long-haul flights, APD now exceeds £90 per passenger in economy and can exceed £200 per passenger in premium cabins.

"The UK government has confirmed that APD will continue to rise in line with inflation in future years, increasing the overall cost of flying from the UK. This tax is also one of the highest airport taxes in Europe."

She continued: "When we speak to our UK-based travel agency clients, they note that a few of their clients (especially those booking premium cabins) are rethinking how they book because of Air Passenger Duty, including showing greater interest in indirect routings or starting trips outside the UK, especially in countries with lower taxes.

"While this does not eliminate taxes, it reflects growing sensitivity to how much of a ticket price is tax rather than travel. It is often the case that bookers can save hundreds of pounds if flying with a family in a premium cabin."