I spent the best 48 hours in Santa Monica with my teens and here’s what we did

Travelling with teenagers is always a balancing act. They want freedom, fun and food that feels worth the calories, while my husband and I still crave good coffee, walkable neighbourhoods and moments where we can actually connect as a family. Santa Monica, it turns out, delivers all of that with effortless ease.

We checked into The Pierside Hotel, a chic, relaxed hotel just a stone’s throw from the beach. Our rooms were generously sized, which immediately earned points with two teens, and the staff couldn’t have been more welcoming. There’s a heated pool and a small gym, but what really sold it was the laid-back coastal energy that made us feel instantly on holiday.

That evening, we kept things easy with dinner at The Surfing Fox, located inside the hotel. It’s a chilled-out gathering spot serving coastal Californian cuisine that feels fun rather than fussy. We shared generous tacos, ordered the beautifully cooked barramundi, and soaked up the buzzy atmosphere. It was the perfect first-night dinner, relaxed enough for teens, interesting enough for adults, and exactly the vibe we wanted to ease into Santa Monica life.

The next morning started with breakfast at The Curious Palate, set on the dining deck at Santa Monica Place. Seasonal dishes made with farmers’ market ingredients set us up well for a full day, and it felt like a calm pause before the city fully woke up.

After breakfast, we were wandering through the Downtown Santa Monica Farmers Market, one of Southern California’s largest and most loved organic markets. This was a highlight for all of us. The teens darted between stalls sampling fruit, while my husband and I admired the produce that local chefs were clearly shopping for too. There’s something special about a place where food feels central to everyday life, not just something you grab on the go.

Just a short walk away, we popped into the Museum of Illusions. This was an unexpected hit with the kids. The immersive rooms and mind-bending installations had us laughing, posing for photos and questioning what we were actually seeing. It was playful, clever and perfectly placed for a quick, high-energy stop.

From there, we leaned fully into fun with a round of mini golf at Holey Moley Golf Club. With 27 imaginative holes, colourful challenges and the option to grab hearty snacks and drinks along the way, it was pure joy. Competitive spirits came out, alliances were formed, and it was one of those moments where everyone was completely present.

Lunch followed at Blue Plate Taco, perched along Ocean Avenue with sweeping views of the Pacific. Fresh, organic Mexican dishes arrived quickly, and the ocean backdrop meant even the teens slowed down long enough to appreciate where we were.

The afternoon was spent exploring Third Street Promenade, where street performers, global brands and local boutiques kept everyone entertained, before wandering through Santa Monica Place for a bit of shopping. It’s an easy area to explore as a family, lively without feeling overwhelming, and just moments from the beach.

That evening, we headed back to Santa Monica Place for dinner at Din Tai Fung, Santa Monica’s first outpost of the iconic dumpling destination. Sharing baskets of perfectly pleated dumplings in an funky establishment felt like a treat for everyone. It was refined enough for us, comforting enough for the kids, and one of those meals that quietly brings a family together.

The following morning, we grabbed breakfast back at The Surfing Fox. I went straight for the avocado toast with chilli oil, while the smoked salmon bagel, paired with a strong coffee, became my husband’s favourite bite of the trip.

After breakfast, we set off on a private guided bike tour with Bikes & Hikes LA, cycling through Santa Monica and into Venice. Riding along the beach and through the Venice canals, soaking up the artsy, creative vibe, was a brilliant way to see the area together. We even met JoeSchmo, an OG from the Dog Town skateboarding posse, who gave us a rundown of how the sport first came to life on the coast when a surfer put his roller skate wheels on the bottom of his longboard and took to the pier to create the legendary movement. What's more, our guide Eric was incredibly knowledgeable, and even the teens admitted it was a highlight.

Lunch at Maria Sol brought us right onto the iconic pier. Sitting at the end of the Santa Monica Pier with colourful plates of Mexican food and the ocean stretching out in front of us felt wonderfully old-school. The house guacamole, made fresh at the table, was unanimously declared a winner.

We spent the afternoon exploring the Santa Monica Pier, from the historic carousel to the legendary “End of the Trail” sign marking the end of Route 66. At Pacific Park, the solar-powered Ferris wheel offered sweeping views of the coastline and a moment where everyone went quiet, taking it all in.

To finish our 48 hours, we laid out a picnic on the sand in front of Perry’s Beach. With the Pacific breeze rolling in, shoes kicked off and the light beginning to soften, it felt like the perfect ending. Santa Monica gave us exactly what we needed, fun for the teens, great food for all of us, and those rare family moments that linger long after the trip is over.