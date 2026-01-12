I went on a restorative escape to Morocco's luxurious five-star Mazagan Resort

As someone who thrives off adventure and venturing outside the hotel on my getaways, I was introduced to quite the opposite at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort. I didn't know how I would react, but I discovered the importance of restoration without feeling the need to leave the resort.

Founded by Kernzer International, this oceanside hideaway is just a 45-minute private drive south of Casablanca. Framed by a 7km private beach and eucalyptus forests, the remote location is perfect for families, couples and solo travellers looking for everything to suit their needs in one spot.

WATCH: My luxurious stay at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort

A grand riad welcome

My first impression was the stunning architecture. The resort is designed entirely as a Grand Riad, with traditional Moroccan craftsmanship. I stayed in a Prime Ocean View Room. Think deep forest-green velvet and marble accents. Spotlighting the room's French balcony, it offers uninterrupted Atlantic views and a gentle sea breeze.

The Prime Ocean View Room

The main pool is the heart of the resort and mirrors a traditional Riad courtyard on a grand scale. Surrounded by fresh, towering palm trees, the pool offers a shallow area specifically suited for children, allowing for a stress-free morning treat or an afternoon cool-down. Whether you’re a lap swimmer or a pool lounger, the space feels like a retreat away from the edge of the Atlantic.

A nurturing family space

The resort is a true haven for families. Parents can benefit from supervised programmes such as the Kidz Club and Rush Club. Opportunities extend to visiting Mazagan's on-site farm, where children can take environmental classes and interact with animals.

It's not just for children, however; I happened to meet some goats, too. Yes, really. The resort provides a great educational experience, giving parents peace of mind, while their children connect with nature in a fun but meaningful way.

I fed a few hungry goats

Blending wellness and adventure

When it was time for a true detox, the resort's spa was at the top of my priority list. I sank into a trance with a traditional massage, unknotting the tension built up from a week at the keyboard. Nothing was more relaxing than sitting in the lounge afterwards, looking out to the ocean and greenery with a Moroccan mint tea; I lost count of how many of these I had over the three days.

The treatment room

However, if you're prone to becoming antsy like me, sometimes stillness isn't enough. Mazagan offers activities for those seeking an adrenaline kick, starting with the 'Black Knight' Gary Player-designed 18-hole golf course. If you’re a keen golfer, you’ll get the combination of beautiful scenery and challenging play alongside the Atlantic coast on Morocco’s longest golf course.

Nonetheless, the true thrills lie in the wild, and there are many opportunities to test your limits. The quad bike was somehow the most thrilling ride set against the backdrop of Mazagan’s coastline. Completing this felt like a real bucket list moment.

© PHILIPPE MILLEREAU Mazagan is home to Morocco's longest golf course

Stepping further out of my comfort zone, I opted for a zip-wire experience. As someone whose fear of heights is increasing with age, I set my phobia aside and saw this as a fun way of observing the lush nature while taking a leap of faith. How often can you say that you've been on Morocco's longest zip-wire?

Winding down from the rush, I revisited the coastline for a much calmer ride on Mazagan’s beautiful on-site horses. Joe became my friend and we enjoyed a tranquil trot along the shore of El Jadida. Although I’m not an experienced rider, the guidance I received made me feel immediately at ease. It was also an insight into the region’s living heritage, as El Jadida is celebrated for being the "capital of the horses".

A moment with Mazagan's horses

Lavish flavours and cinematic evenings

Mazagan is home to 15 bars and restaurants. Beginning the day with a lavish spread, Market Place and Olives Buffet offered all the essentials for breakfast, including the best of Middle Eastern and international cuisine.

Olives Buffet

Buddha-Bar Beach was the perfect place for a beautiful lunch, located right next to the white sands. There is nothing better than enjoying fresh salmon sushi rolls and delicious salads to the sound of the waves, enjoying the beaming sun and soft breeze.

The Asian Sombrero mocktail and their Matcha Forest dessert tempted my sweet tooth and proved to be the perfect way to finish an evening. I’m grateful we were able to enjoy the bar before the off-peak closure. This may be worth keeping in mind if you choose to visit around mid-October.

The sweetest dessert - the Matcha Forest

If you're planning an elegant evening, Sel de Mer is non-negotiable. The high-end venue has converted me into a seafood fan, offering delicious dishes from delicate salmon ceviche to rich shellfish linguine.

The fine dining extends to the resort's impeccable Middle Eastern offerings at Bushra by Buddha-Bar. I indulged in a range of delightfully marinated meats, including Morocco’s quintessential chicken tagine and Lebanese knafeh. This masterful dessert was an interesting twist of textures and flavours; warm, gooey layers of sweet cheese encased in a crisp semolina crust.

A taste of Bushra by Buddha-Bar

If you enjoy a calmer end to the day, evenings at Bar 42 were memorable. Inspired by the golden-age Hollywood classic Casablanca, the space immediately transported me back to the 1940s. Thanks to its live music and vintage charm, I couldn't help but feel a hint of Ingrid Bergman elegance, all while enjoying a classic mojito.

Stunning interior at Casablanca-inspired Bar 42

Celebrating green luxury

Mazagan wins bonus points for me, as their practices prove that sustainable luxury is possible. Their vision led them to become the first resort in Morocco to achieve EarthCheck GOLD Certification. Keeping all things green, this involves uses of composting stations, recycling all wastewater for irrigation, as well as plastic reduction.

This commitment does not stay hidden, as they continue to extend the green vision through to the community through local sourcing, clean-up campaigns and educational training programs.

When to visit

If you prefer off-peak peace, I recommend visiting in September or October. The weather is balmy rather than blisteringly hot and you'll still be able to enjoy most of the leisure activities on offer. Alternatively, if you thrive on high-energy heat, book between June and August as these months come with a full-capacity resort and no activity restrictions.

MORE MAZAGAN MOMENTS Beautiful blue skies A fountain and peace Room view Duck photo time Sushi and a view An afternoon swim Bushra's starting plates Moroccan tea - an essential

The verdict

My main takeaway from my experience at Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort was that it gave me all I needed from a 'hybrid holiday' in a luxury setting, perfect for both peace and thrill-seeking. If you’re a traveller who values both adrenaline and stillness, this is the all-encompassing sanctuary for you.

Even if you’re used to being constantly on the go, the resort allows you to slow down while indulging in your adventurous side thanks to its stunning views and scenic routes.

Parents will also have the chance to switch off with many amenities that will keep children entertained, and the staff are amazing. There is not a single need to leave the resort, and most importantly, plenty of horses and farm animals to befriend during your stay.

Important information

Room prices may vary. A seven-night stay for two adults in a Garden View Room, on a bed and breakfast basis, currently begins from £1,130. Please note that this excludes daily tourist rates. For best rates, check out Thomas Cook, Expedia, or booking.com.