Zara Phillips' gap year
Zara Phillips met her future husband, rugby player Mike Tindall, during her gap year. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2011, Mike explained: "She was on her gap year and in Australia with friends. Clive (Woodward, the coach) had just told me I was dropped for the semi-final, so I went out for a beer with two others who weren't playing, Martin Corry and Austin Healey. Zara was in the same bar, we got introduced but didn't speak that much. Later on, Austin gave me her number and said, 'She wants you to text her, to say where you're all going out after the final so she can come along.'"