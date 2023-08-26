David Muir, Jennifer Aniston, Kaley Cuoco and more stars' photos with their adorable dogs you can't miss

In honor of International Dog Day, take a look at photos of some of your favorite stars with their beloved pups

Make sure you play an extra round of fetch, let your dog up on the bed, or give them extra treats and belly rubs, as it's International Dog Day today!

Dogs have been one of humans' most loyal and loving companions for thousands of years, and though dog lovers know to return the favor everyday, August 26 gives the world an opportunity to really shower our pups with love.

Nicole Kidman, Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Aniston and more A-List celebs are all self-proclaimed dog lovers, and in honor of the day, take a look at some of their most adorable photos with their fur babies.

WATCH: HELLO!'s Favorite Dog Moments

Demi Moore

© Instagram Little Pilaf at Rumer Willis' sonogram appointment

Demi always has her miniature chihuahua Pilaf by her side! The little pup goes everywhere with his famous mom – in a custom Max Mara sling no less – and has even tagged along for international fashion shows, and older sister Rumer Willis' sonogram appointment!

Kaley Cuoco

© Instagram Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey with just some of their beloved dogs

The Big Bang Theory alum has never shied away from expressing her love of dogs, and not only has she adopted several (her late pups Norman and Dumpy being especially beloved by her fans) she even has a production company named after Norman, and is launching a line of clean dog products in his name as well.

Miranda Lambert

The country star is also a steadfast advocate of pet adoption, and not only does she have several dogs and cats that see her as their mama, but she also runs MuttNation, which she founded in 2009 in an effort to spotlight rescue animals and shelters.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer is a longtime animal lover, and frequently shares adorable snippets of her rescue dogs Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, and Sophie; she adopted the latter two with her ex-husband Justin Theroux, and welcomed Lord Chesterfield into her home in 2020.

David Muir

© Instagram David and Axel are partners in crime

Though the longtime ABC news anchor has always kept his personal life out of the spotlight, he never shies away from sharing stunning photos of his most beloved companion, his German Shorthaired Pointer, Axel.

Lara Spencer

GMA anchor Lara is a steadfast advocate for dog adoption, and frequently promotes the North Shore Animal League. Though she has adopted several dogs, including Coco and Dandy, she is always sharing the sweetest photos of her beloved rescue dog Riva.

Robin Roberts

ABC studios is full of dog lovers, and Robin is no exception. Her Tibetan Spaniel Papillon mix, Lil Man Lukas, who she adopted with longtime love Amber Laign, even has his own Instagram account, with nearly 20,000 followers to boot.

Paris Hilton

© Instagram Paris recently welcomed another chihuahua into her home after losing her beloved Harajuku

No one has ensured that their dogs have as lavish of a lifestyle as possible as Paris, who for decades has always had one of her beloved miniature chihuahuas or pomeranians by her side. Some of them are Prada, Peter Pan, Dolce, Prince Tokyo Gizmo, Princess Paris Jr., Prince Hilton, Marilyn Monroe, Baby Bear, Baby Luv, Crypto Hilton, and Ether Reum.

Nicole Kidman

© Instagram Little Julian recently got his paws on his mom's Rolls-Royce

Nicole and her husband Keith Urban share not only their two daughters Sunday and Faith, but also an adorable red toy poodle named Julian, of whom Nicole recently shared an adorable picture of enjoying a breezy car ride in her Rolls-Royce.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda adopted her adorable Australian Shepherd Finn when she first fostered him while on the set of HBO's Big Love, which ran from 2006 to 2011. Finn is not only always by his mom's side, even on movie sets, but he also has his own Instagram, with 74,000 followers!

