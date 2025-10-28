Sarah Jessica Parker celebrates son James' special day with rare family photo

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Sarah Jessica Parker and her family. On Tuesday, October 28, the Sex and the City alum's first born son, James Wilkie Broderick, rang in his 23rd trip around the sun, for which the doting mom shared a touching tribute on social media. In addition to the birthday boy, the And Just Like That… actress, who has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, is also a mom to 16-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, who goes by her middle name Loretta.

In honor of James' special day, Sarah took to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo of the two as a Reel, where the polaroid picture is lying on top of a black and white checkered throw, next to some pink flowers. The photo sees the mother-son duo posing by a cliff, with James snuggled on his mom as they embrace.

© Instagram Sarah shared a sweet throwback in honor of James' special day

"Happy birthday my dear son. Hope this coming birthday year is extraordinary and adventure filled," Sarah wrote in her caption, concluding with: "You know but always worth repeating, we love you so." Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "This is so cute."

Others followed suit with: "Have a fabulous birthday!" and: "Happy birthday & all the best!!" as well as: "Happiest of birthdays to him!" plus another also wrote: "What a lovely memory in that picture! Happy Birthday, James!"

James graduated from Brown University earlier this year, which fellow celebrity scions Elliott Stephanopoulos, Moses Martin, as well as Dylan and Carys Douglas also attend or have attended. He has since followed in his parents' acting footsteps, his film credits including single episode appearances in Lady in the Lake and Elsbeth.

© Getty Images The actress and her husband have been married since 1997

His younger sisters however, appear not to be interested in the spotlight. Matthew, speaking with People earlier this year about whether their kids are taking after their parents, confessed that one of his daughters is "repelled" by the idea of it. "If you say, 'What about you?' She says 'Nope, no absolutely not,'" he revealed.

© Instagram James with his sisters and the 2024 Paris Olympics

Back in 2023, Matthew also opened up to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about how the girls are different from each other. "They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained at the time, though he then added: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school.'"

© Getty The Broderick-Parker family in 2022

Still, he maintained: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."