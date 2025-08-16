Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 talented siblings — including famous brother
Subscribe
Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 talented siblings — including famous brother

Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 talented siblings — including famous brother

And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker comes from a big family and has seven siblings who are just as talented as her. Find out more about them.

sarah jessica parker glamorous hair with curls and waves© GC Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah Jessica Parker may have said a final goodbye to her Carrie Bradshaw alter-ego after the conclusion of And Just Like That, but at least she has a huge support network to comfort her.

Not only does the Sex and the City star have three children and a supportive husband in Matthew Broderick, but she also has a whopping seven siblings, many of whom are involved in the entertainment industry.

Sarah's mom and dad, Stephen and Barbra, welcomed four children during their marriage: Timothy, Sarah, Pippin, and Rachel. After their divorce, Barbra married Paul Forste in 1969, and they welcomed four children: Megan, Aaron, Andrew, and Allegra.

Her parents struggled to support such a large family, and at times, growing up, the electricity got shut off, and they would forgo Christmases and birthdays. 

WATCH: Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's three children with Matthew Broderick

But Sarah "wouldn't change any of it, for anything ... for the most part, we had everything we needed. Not always, but for the most part." 

Meet Sarah's seven siblings below.

1/7

Sarah Jessica Parker on GMA© ABC

Rachel Parker

Sarah's sister Rachel is one of her few siblings who has foregone a career in entertainment, despite appearing in The Sound of Music with her siblings in 1977. Instead, she's a physician's assistant.

The actress has a lot of respect for her sister's work, as she told Oprah: "My sister Rachel, who's a physician's assistant and a really decent person. She specializes in heart surgery. No one mentions her name in a newspaper, but she literally saves people's lives all day long."

2/7

Sarah Jessica Parker and her brother Timothy Britten Parker attend RENT 10th Year Anniversary - Afterparty at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 24, 2006 in New York City© Patrick McMullan

Timothy Britten Parker

Like his sister, Timothy is an actor who goes by the name Toby. The duo got their start acting together, as he performed in The Innocents with Sarah in 1976, her first theater role, and they reunited a year later in The Sound of Music.

He has since appeared in the original cast of Rent and Wicked on Broadway and worked in TV shows such as House of Cards and Law & Order.

3/7

Director Pippin Parker and his sister Sarah Jessica attends the "Betrayed" Opening Night - After Party at the Bowery Hotel on February 6, 2008 in New York City© Jim Spellman

Pippin Parker

Sarah's brother, Pippin, is a playwright and theater director who is the Dean of the New School for Drama, where he has taught since 2004.

He wrote plays like Limbo, A Gift, and Little Bites, and has directed plays including Betrayed and Knickerbocker.

4/7

Sarah Jessica Parker with mother Barbra, who re-married and had four more children© Evan Agostini

Allegra Forste

Little is known about Allegra Forste, but according to IMDb, she followed her sister into the film industry, as she's worked on The Only Living Boy in New York and Creating Rem Lezar.

5/7

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Closing Night Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 12, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images

Megan Forste

Like her sister Allegra, not much is known about Megan except that she works in the film industry too and has been on the Camera and Electrical crew for the likes of Apocalypto and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

6/7

sarah jessica parker brother andrew forste© LinkedIn

Andrew Forste

Following in the family footsteps, Andrew has also found work in theater as he works behind the scenes for staged productions on and off-Broadway. According to LinkedIn, he has co-owned the prop-making company Propaganda since 2013. He is also the Head of Props at the Stephen Sondheim Theater in New York.


7/7

Sarah Jessica Parker © Gilbert Carrasquillo

Aaron Forste

According to IMDb, Aaron has worked in production for the likes of Birth, The Jury, Sex and the City, and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More