Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 talented siblings — including famous brother

Sarah Jessica Parker may have said a final goodbye to her Carrie Bradshaw alter-ego after the conclusion of And Just Like That, but at least she has a huge support network to comfort her.

Not only does the Sex and the City star have three children and a supportive husband in Matthew Broderick, but she also has a whopping seven siblings, many of whom are involved in the entertainment industry.

Sarah's mom and dad, Stephen and Barbra, welcomed four children during their marriage: Timothy, Sarah, Pippin, and Rachel. After their divorce, Barbra married Paul Forste in 1969, and they welcomed four children: Megan, Aaron, Andrew, and Allegra.

Her parents struggled to support such a large family, and at times, growing up, the electricity got shut off, and they would forgo Christmases and birthdays.

But Sarah "wouldn't change any of it, for anything ... for the most part, we had everything we needed. Not always, but for the most part."

Meet Sarah's seven siblings below.

1/ 7 © ABC Rachel Parker Sarah's sister Rachel is one of her few siblings who has foregone a career in entertainment, despite appearing in The Sound of Music with her siblings in 1977. Instead, she's a physician's assistant. The actress has a lot of respect for her sister's work, as she told Oprah: "My sister Rachel, who's a physician's assistant and a really decent person. She specializes in heart surgery. No one mentions her name in a newspaper, but she literally saves people's lives all day long."

2/ 7 © Patrick McMullan Timothy Britten Parker Like his sister, Timothy is an actor who goes by the name Toby. The duo got their start acting together, as he performed in The Innocents with Sarah in 1976, her first theater role, and they reunited a year later in The Sound of Music. He has since appeared in the original cast of Rent and Wicked on Broadway and worked in TV shows such as House of Cards and Law & Order.

3/ 7 © Jim Spellman Pippin Parker Sarah's brother, Pippin, is a playwright and theater director who is the Dean of the New School for Drama, where he has taught since 2004. He wrote plays like Limbo, A Gift, and Little Bites, and has directed plays including Betrayed and Knickerbocker.

4/ 7 © Evan Agostini Allegra Forste Little is known about Allegra Forste, but according to IMDb, she followed her sister into the film industry, as she's worked on The Only Living Boy in New York and Creating Rem Lezar.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Megan Forste Like her sister Allegra, not much is known about Megan except that she works in the film industry too and has been on the Camera and Electrical crew for the likes of Apocalypto and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

6/ 7 © LinkedIn Andrew Forste Following in the family footsteps, Andrew has also found work in theater as he works behind the scenes for staged productions on and off-Broadway. According to LinkedIn, he has co-owned the prop-making company Propaganda since 2013. He is also the Head of Props at the Stephen Sondheim Theater in New York.



