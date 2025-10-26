Keith Urban's bittersweet family milestone amid divorce from Nicole Kidman — inside his life now

Keith Urban is marking a bittersweet first today, October 26, that being his first birthday since his split earlier this year from his wife of nearly 20 years, Nicole Kidman. The couple first began dating in 2005 and tied the knot just a year later, welcoming daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, while together. The pair had apparently been living separately as far back as the summer of 2025, before news of their split broke in late September, followed by Nicole filing for divorce just one day later.

The country music star, who turns 58 today, has remained in the public eye since news of the split came out, although has not directly addressed it or his ex-wife, also 58, in any way. Neither has Nicole, who has continued to step out over the past couple months, including a memorable Paris Fashion Week appearance with their daughters and her niece Lucia Hawley.

Part of it, seemingly, is also down to their marital dissolution agreement, which states: "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." While Nicole will serve as the primary residential parent, neither party will pay child or spousal support to the other.

The face of AMC did allude to her difficult experiences, without getting specific, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she said. "You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly –and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first 4 months in shocking confession

What has Keith's life been like since news of the split broke? Here's a recap of all the things he's said since, and what he's been up to in the weeks leading up to his 58th birthday…

© CBS via Getty Images The Road Just a week ago, the very first episode of CBS' The Road premiered, starring Keith and fellow country music star Blake Shelton, documenting life as a touring artist as they hunt for the next big name to serve as an opening act for them on the road. Keith even opened the premiere singing one of his songs titled "Straight Line," which he has previously dubbed an anthem about breaking out from a "soul-sucking routine."



© WireImage Social media absence While Keith has maintained an active presence in person, on social media, it's far from the case. He has not posted on his Instagram page since the news of the split broke on September 29, his last post being a promotional clip for The Road on September 26. The singer has also not posted any significant highlights from his tour either, although, speaking of…



© Getty Images High and Alive World Tour Since May 22, the "You Look Good in My Shirt" crooner has been traveling the globe for the High and Alive World Tour, in support of his last studio album High. The tour has been traveling all through North America over the past five months, concluding its stateside run on Halloween with a show in Louisiana, before moving to Europe and Oceania next year. The tour has already brought a few viral moments, such as him asking a fan her name and being told he's "not going to like her name," before she tells him it's Nicole, to which he fell on the stage in laughter. Another came courtesy of a lyric change to one of his songs "The Fighter," with a seeming dedication to his guitar player Maggie Baugh.

© WireImage Shutting down rumors The change from "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player," left fans online speculating whether there was more to their relationship than met the eye, although this was eventually shut down by a friend of Maggie's who affirmed she was in a relationship of her own and had nothing to do with Keith's split. During his last tour stop in Nashville, Keith himself brought up his lyric changes before performing his 2002 track "You'll Think of Me," saying: "I’ve been covering it like this for a long time," and asking fans to "stop reading stuff into it."