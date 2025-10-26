Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Keith Urban's bittersweet family milestone amid divorce from Nicole Kidman — inside his life now
Subscribe
Keith Urban's bittersweet family milestone amid divorce from Nicole Kidman — inside his life now

Keith Urban's bittersweet family milestone amid divorce from Nicole Kidman — inside his life now

The country music star, who turns 58 today, had been with Oscar winner Nicole for nearly 20 years and welcomed daughters Sunday and Faith together

Keith Urban attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Keith Urban is marking a bittersweet first today, October 26, that being his first birthday since his split earlier this year from his wife of nearly 20 years, Nicole Kidman. The couple first began dating in 2005 and tied the knot just a year later, welcoming daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, while together. The pair had apparently been living separately as far back as the summer of 2025, before news of their split broke in late September, followed by Nicole filing for divorce just one day later.

The country music star, who turns 58 today, has remained in the public eye since news of the split came out, although has not directly addressed it or his ex-wife, also 58, in any way. Neither has Nicole, who has continued to step out over the past couple months, including a memorable Paris Fashion Week appearance with their daughters and her niece Lucia Hawley.

Part of it, seemingly, is also down to their marital dissolution agreement, which states: "They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families." While Nicole will serve as the primary residential parent, neither party will pay child or spousal support to the other.

The face of AMC did allude to her difficult experiences, without getting specific, in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through," she said. "You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly –and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Keith Urban 'blew' his marriage to Nicole Kidman in first 4 months in shocking confession

What has Keith's life been like since news of the split broke? Here's a recap of all the things he's said since, and what he's been up to in the weeks leading up to his 58th birthday…

"The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 1" The remaining 11 musicians board the tour bus bound for Dallas, where the crowds are bigger and the stakes are higher. Split into two groups, they'll open for Keith Urban across two nights at The Factory in Deep Ellum, performing both covers and original songs for live audiences including executive producer Taylor Sheridan (YELLOWSTONE, TULSA KING, LIONESS) who drops in to offer the musicians some words of wisdom, on THE ROAD, Sunday, Oct. 26 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.© CBS via Getty Images

The Road

Just a week ago, the very first episode of CBS' The Road premiered, starring Keith and fellow country music star Blake Shelton, documenting life as a touring artist as they hunt for the next big name to serve as an opening act for them on the road. Keith even opened the premiere singing one of his songs titled "Straight Line," which he has previously dubbed an anthem about breaking out from a "soul-sucking routine."

Keith Urban attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards press room at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas© WireImage

Social media absence

While Keith has maintained an active presence in person, on social media, it's far from the case. He has not posted on his Instagram page since the news of the split broke on September 29, his last post being a promotional clip for The Road on September 26. The singer has also not posted any significant highlights from his tour either, although, speaking of…

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08© Getty Images

High and Alive World Tour

Since May 22, the "You Look Good in My Shirt" crooner has been traveling the globe for the High and Alive World Tour, in support of his last studio album High. The tour has been traveling all through North America over the past five months, concluding its stateside run on Halloween with a show in Louisiana, before moving to Europe and Oceania next year.

The tour has already brought a few viral moments, such as him asking a fan her name and being told he's "not going to like her name," before she tells him it's Nicole, to which he fell on the stage in laughter. Another came courtesy of a lyric change to one of his songs "The Fighter," with a seeming dedication to his guitar player Maggie Baugh.

Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival - Show at Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas© WireImage

Shutting down rumors

The change from "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to, "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie I'll be your guitar player," left fans online speculating whether there was more to their relationship than met the eye, although this was eventually shut down by a friend of Maggie's who affirmed she was in a relationship of her own and had nothing to do with Keith's split.

During his last tour stop in Nashville, Keith himself brought up his lyric changes before performing his 2002 track "You'll Think of Me," saying: "I’ve been covering it like this for a long time," and asking fans to "stop reading stuff into it."

Lucia Hawley, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Missing his family

The Babygirl actress has made a few appearances with her daughters since news of the split emerged, but Keith has not yet. During the premiere of The Road, the singer spoke to how difficult life really can be for a touring artist, previously having discussed bringing his young daughters on the road with him.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do," he shared on the show.

Other Topics
More US
See more