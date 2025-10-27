Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's red carpet debut put their 'real authenticity' on display

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster first started spurring rumors of a romance in late 2024, following the news of the pair splitting from their respective partners not long after starring together in The Music Man on Broadway. At the top of the year, the couple were first spotted engaging in PDA while out on a romantic stroll in California, and after a slew of low-key appearances over the past few months, they've finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the AFI FEST 2025 screening of Song Sung Blue over the weekend.

Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 50, twinned in black for their loved-up red carpet appearance, joined by the former's co-star in the musical biopic, Kate Hudson. Hugh opted for a classic black tuxedo while Sutton went with a black slip dress with spaghetti straps. Following a pair of recent appearances together in New York City as well, it looks like their romance is still going strong.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton dissected their appearance on Sunday night, telling HELLO!: "These are some really interesting photos of Hugh and Sutton together – especially when it comes to what they tell us about their relationship. There are really genuine smiles from both."

He comments on an "authenticity" coming through from the stars, especially in the midst of reports that their relationship had waned after months of no sightings together. "They've both got laugh lines and crow's feet near their eyes, which denote genuine happiness and fun. They're both displaying microexpressions of joy in all of the photos, and there's a real authenticity coming from Hugh and his partner."

Darren specifically points to their posing, highlighting how the Wolverine star puts his arm behind his partner's back, and how the Younger actress reciprocates in her positioning as well. "In terms of public displays of affection, there's an interesting shot with his arm around the bottom of her back and his fingers spread out."

"This is a power gesture," he explains. "Which alludes to the fact that he's feeling extremely confident and comfortable in that environment to show that level of PDA. It's not over the top in any sense, but he's just extremely comfortable in his actions with Sutton. The bottom of the back is known for being a proximal zone reserved for romantic partners. This shows us that Hugh and Sutton are deeply in love, with great closeness and a level of rapport."

As for Sutton, the expert adds: "There's also another great shot of them standing side by side, and she's tilting her body towards him. That means she's subservient, but not in a negative sense – she's giving him his power and letting him lead the way on the red carpet."

Once again, he concludes by noting that they come off "authentic" and "genuine," definitely putting their PDA-heavy display in a positive light. "Overall, the pictures show the couple as being their confident and authentic selves. They definitely seem comfortable around each other, showing authentic joy and happiness at being at the event. She's very comfortable, and he is showing PDA."