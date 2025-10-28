Katherine Schwarzenegger shares head-turning photos with parents Arnold and Maria Shriver in latest family update

Katherine Schwarzenegger and her family are ready for "the spooky spirit" of Halloween season. Days away from Halloween, the BDA Baby podcast host shared a round of family photos both new and old of Halloween's past, as well as glimpses into how her daughters are enjoying the fall season. In addition to girls Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, the children's book author and her husband Chris Pratt, who she married in 2019, are also parents to son Ford, whose birthday is next month, plus the Guardians of the Galaxy actor star is also a dad to son Jack, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Katherine kicked off her photo carousel with a photo of her wearing a sweater and jeans scattered with pumpkin stickers, followed by a sweet photo of her girls, one with a long blonde ponytail and another with a long brunette one, wearing frilly dresses as they walked through a tall row of pumpkins.

She also included several throwback photos, some including her sister Christina Schwarzenegger, her mom Maria Shriver and her mother Eunice Kennedy Shriver, as well as her father Arnold Schwarzenegger, all in spooky, head-turning costumes.

"Getting into the spooky spirit," Katherine wrote in her caption, adding: "Pumpkin patches, sticker jeans, and some littles who take Halloween very seriously. Countdown to candy starts… now," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Maria's cheekbones for days!!!! What a beautiful family!" one fan wrote of a photo of the journalist in an Evil Queen costume, as others followed suit with: "Boooo! Trick or treat! Hope you and the little ones have lots of fun!" and: "I'm glad to see your grandmother Eunice in one of the photos. She was a truly incredible human being," as well as: "Wow you look so much like your mom!"

© Instagram Katherine and Chris' kids are total animal lovers

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, one year after they were first spotted together and sparked dating speculation. They were reportedly set up by Katherine's mom Maria, who recently speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, gushed about Chris, and emphasized the importance of accepting your children's partners. "I'm so blessed with my son-in-law, who is so loving and spiritual, kind," she said, adding: "He's such a great husband and father, and he is such a great member of our family."

© Instagram Katherine with her mom Maria and sister Christina

"When children get partners, how do those partners fit in? How do you welcome those partners? How does everybody make sure that they make room? How do we open up our hearts to make sure that we are a growing family — an inclusive family, a loving family?" she reflected, maintaining that it's her "job" to make space for that to happen successfully, and that she trusts that her kids know to "make room" when their siblings "bring somebody home."

© Instagram Her son Ford will be one in November

"We've got to expand because our goal is to be welcoming," she further shared, adding: "And to be open and to keep communication going because you never want to put yourself in a place to make a brother or sister choose between their partner and their relationship with you."