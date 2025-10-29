‘90s teen heartthrobs: where are they now?

The Casper star reflected on his heartthrob days in a recent interview

One of the biggest breakout heartthrob of the ‘90s, Devon Sawa was everyone’s childhood crush as the human version of the titular friendly ghost in Casper (1995). The star followed the blockbuster kids film up with the rom-com Now and Then (1995), starring as the charming Scott Ray alongside his Casper co-star Christina Ricci. Sticking to the spooky genre – albeit much more frightening – he then went on to lead the first Final Destination (2000) film, continuing to make hearts flutter (though partially from fear).

After a slower start in the millennium – he appeared in the Eminem music video for “Stan” and later the CW thriller Nikita (2010–2013) – everyone’s favourite ghost returned with a vengeance in the 2020s. Returning to his horror roots, he starred in the critically-acclaimed Chucky (2021–2024) TV series, and recently the romantic slasher flick Heart Eyes (2025).

Looking back on his heartthrob days, Devon told the New York Times, “There was a certain amount of years I just didn’t want to talk about it anymore…Now, I’ve come to peace with it. It’s never going to go away.”