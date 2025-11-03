Inside The Honeymooners star Audrey Meadows' private life, including famous sister Jayne and two husbands

Despite being a product of its time in terms of its commentary on female rights and marital dynamics, the classic 1950s sitcom The Honeymooners remains a touchstone of American culture and the growth of TV as a household medium. Along with the pioneering I Love Lucy, the show had a dedicated fanbase at the time as an initial ratings smash, although it's hard to believe now that only 39 episodes of the main show were ever aired. It also made stars of its four leads, Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Joyce Randolph and, of course, Audrey Meadows.

The actress earned her first brush with fame in 1951 when she was cast as a regular on The Bob and Ray Show before being hired to play Alice Kramden, the long-suffering wise-cracking wife of bus driver Ralph Kramden, on The Jackie Gleason Show. She replaced the originator of the character, Pert Kelton, in 1952 on the sketch show.

As the bit's profile grew, especially as more characters were added in, it evolved past The Jackie Gleason Show and was greenlit as its own half hour sitcom, which began airing in 1955. Only a single season was aired, however, continuing until the following year, although the characters were brought back several times over the years.

© Getty Images The Honeymooners Audrey's early life Audrey was born in 1922 in Wuchang, China where her parents were Episcopal missionaries. They moved back to the United States in 1927, with Audrey (born Audrey Cotter) being raised in Massachusetts and Connecticut. She eventually moved to New York City to pursue her career in acting, especially to follow in her older sister's footsteps.



© Getty Images Jayne and Audrey Meet Audrey's famous sister Three years older than Audrey was her sister Jayne Meadows, a fellow actress who found much success in film especially in the 1940s and '50s as an MGM contract player. Some of her most prominent film credits include Song of the Thin Man (1947), Enchantment (1949), and David and Bathsheba (1951), following which she made her way primarily to TV.



© Getty Images Jayne Meadows with her husband Steve Allen In 1954, Jayne tied the knot with famed late night host Steve Allen, the co-creator and very first host of The Tonight Show, and appeared frequently on screen with him, all the way until his death in 2000. Her final on-screen role was in the 1999 film The Story of Us. Jayne passed away in 2015 at the age of 95, surviving her younger sister by nearly 20 years.



© Getty Images Her second husband, Robert F. Six Audrey's marriages In 1956, at the height of her Honeymooners fame, Audrey tied the knot with Randolph Rouse, a sports enthusiast, wealthy real estate magnate and philanthropist. Their union was short-lived, however, ending in 1958. In 1961, though, Audrey married Robert F. Six, the CEO of Continental Airlines who'd gotten divorced from his first wife Ethel Merman just a year prior. Robert was considered one of the earliest pioneers of commercial aviation in the United States through his work with Continental, which had greatly profited from its fleets after World War II. After their marriage, Audrey herself became an active board member for the company, even involved in their marketing strategies and brand building.