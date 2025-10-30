Fresh Prince of Bel-Air child star dies at 42 — inside his family life and health

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., an actor best known for his work as a child star, tragically passed away on October 29 at the age of 42. His mom Renee Trice first shared the news with TMZ, explaining that he'd had a heart attack at his home in Maryland, and she'd last spoken with him the night prior. His acting tenure was not extensive, but he worked primarily as a child star, making his screen debut at the age of nine in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air playing a younger version of Will Smith's titular character.

That same year, he also appeared in two episodes of the TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream, playing a young Marlon Jackson from the ages of 7-9. His only other credited appearance was in 2000 playing an unnamed student in the series Young Americans. Since then, he'd moved on to a career far removed from the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Floyd Roger Myers Jr., best known for his work as a child star in the '90s, passed away aged 42

Floyd's career

In the late '90s, Floyd developed an interest in air duct and vent cleaning, establishing his own company in 2008 named Clean Ducts-R-Us, which was later renamed Dr. Duct. The website states that Floyd was "in the duct cleaning industry for over 10 years and has acquired a wealth of knowledge through his experiences."

"In addition, Mr. Myers spent 10 years as a high-end appliance installer with Bray and Scarff and received an abundance of high markings and exceptional ratings from supervisors and customers alike. Through this experience, Mr. Myers understands and displays exceptional customer service coupled with concern and care for the homes and buildings of customers."

© Getty Images One of his most prominent roles was as Marlon Jackson in "The Jacksons: An American Dream" [pictured here far right]

He also started his mental health group Fellaship Mens' Group, which is committed to "empowering men to lead, heal & thrive." The group's page posted a message mourning his passing, which read: "Gone but never will be forgotten. The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here."

Floyd's family

On his social media page, the actor proudly shared photos of his four children, named Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler and Knox. Floyd's younger sister Tyree shared a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral.

© Instagram He was a father to four children, Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler and Knox

"Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us."

Floyd's health

Tyree confirmed in her GoFundMe tribute that Floyd had passed away following a "sudden heart attack." "He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met," she'd written. His mother Renee told TMZ while confirming his passing that he'd suffered three heart attacks in the last three years.

© Instagram His mother shared with TMZ that he'd suffered three heart attacks in the last three years

In July 2023, he took to his Instagram page with a photo from the hospital after a health scare, which he didn't specify. He'd captioned it: "Just a week ago I was in a coma fighting for my life!! The way my GOD work though. I'm beyond blessed and grateful to be alive!!"