Fans spot nostalgic detail in Mark Harmon's NCIS comeback announcement

Mark Harmon couldn't stay away from Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for too long. It has been four years since the NCIS alum last played the beloved character — which he originated when the show premiered in 2003 — although he has stayed on the show as an executive producer, as well as a narrator on the prequel series NCIS: Origins based on his character. Since last year, Austin Stowell has been filling in the shoes of a young Gibbs, but now the Freaky Friday actor appears ready to step back in them, if only briefly.

Last week, CBS confirmed that Mark would be reprising his role as Gibbs for the first crossover event between NCIS and NCIS: Origins, a two-hour special that will air on Veteran's Day (Tuesday, November 11). He will make a brief appearance on NCIS: Origins, which is set in the 1990s and which he narrates, as part of the show's present day scenes.

Mark as Gibbs in the Veteran's Day crossover event

"Four years ago, Gibbs disappeared to Alaska to live a life of solitude," executive producers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal said in a statement, adding: "We know how much fans have missed seeing Mark and have wondered what Gibbs is up to today. We don't want to give too much away, but let's just say Gibbs is no longer alone."

Mark himself added of the show and his return: "I'm very proud of the storytelling that David and Gina are doing on Origins. They continue to push boundaries and dive deeper into the characters' backstories. They came to me with an idea for Gibbs that I liked, and it seemed like a good time to check in with him. I hope fans enjoy it."

As soon as the announcement made headlines, fans were quick to take to Reddit with their reactions and observations, with one writing: "I see Mark has a new hairdo! Nice! Good to see Mark as Gibbs again. 'Brief onscreen appearance'? Well, I'm taking that," before also noting: "I noticed he wears the same clothes as in his last NCIS episode."

The West Wing actor is still an executive producer for both CBS dramas

Others also theorized over what the "not alone" detail might mean, with one fan suggesting: "What if 'he's not alone' and it means that Tony and Ziva are visiting with Tali and she finally gets to meet 'Uncle' or 'Grandpa' Gibbs and the Origins storytelling is him telling stories of him to the 3 of them around a fire," referring to Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's characters, which they have reprised in the new spin-off NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Fans wondered whether Tony and Ziva might also be part of the crossover

"I bet he has a dog and that’s why they say he's not alone," another also wrote, as someone else countered with: "'He's no longer alone' — so either we'll have a member from the main NCIS back with him, probably McGee (likely) or they'll just confirm Lala is in with Alaska with him (probably not this feels like something they'd do for the series finale), or he's got a dog."

Austin took on the role of young Gibbs in 2024

Austin, recently speaking with Deadline about the Gibbs role, admitted it's still nerve-wracking playing a younger version of Mark's character — but that he's okay with that. "I was scared for so many reasons," he said, explaining: "There were just so many first times. For me, it was the first time doing a network TV show, first time playing a character that had already been portrayed before me, first time to be number one on a call sheet."