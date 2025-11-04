Jennifer Aniston had 'every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend' at her 50th birthday party, says bestie — details

Jennifer Aniston appears to not be one to hold grudges, according to her good friend Reese Witherspoon. The Legally Blonde actress, who is the Friends alum's longtime friend and current co-star on The Morning Show, gave rare insight into how the Lolavie founder manages her friendships, including confirming the fact that she is still also good friends with several of her ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands, some of which were even at her 50th birthday party. The rare update comes just days after Jennifer confirmed her new relationship, with hypnotist Jim Curtis.

Reese, speaking about Jennifer on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert this week, said: "She's not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She's not holding onto old things," prompting Dax to quip: "She's not 'pining for Brad Pitt.'" Jennifer and Brad were married from 2000 to 2005, and though the end of their relationship became synonymous with one of Hollywood's most famous love triangles, they have since become publicly friendly.

© KEVIN PARRY Reese and Jennifer have been friends for over 20 years

"And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there," Reese continued, adding: "She just is a high spiritual-integrity person."

In addition to Brad, Jennifer was also married to fellow actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018, with whom she is also still good friends. In March of this year, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, 54, married fellow actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, who he started dating in early 2023.

Earlier this year, when Jennifer was on the cover of Vanity Fair, Gwyneth Paltrow — who was engaged to Brad from 1996 to 1997, and who also attended the 50th birthday party — similarly gushed about her friendship with Jennifer, which began around the time the Shakespeare in Love actress starred opposite Jennifer's Friends co-star David Schwimmer in the 1996 romantic comedy The Pallbearer.

© Getty Images/Instagram Jennifer recently confirmed her relationship with her new beau

"Ironically, I went to her and Brad's engagement party," Gwyneth confessed at the time. Brad proposed to Jennifer in November 1999, just over two years after his split from Gwyneth, and they confirmed their engagement at a Sting concert. Asked whether the two, Jennifer and Gwyneth, still talk about Brad, Jennifer confessed: "Oh, of course," adding: "How can we not? We're girls."

© Getty The actress and her former husband in 2004

Both Jennifer and Gwyneth have spoken candidly about Brad, and reunited with him, in recent years, testifying to their friendly relationship they hold with him to this day. In a 2022 interview for Goop promoting Brad's line of cashmere clothing, God's True Cashmere, Brad fondly looked back on his relationship with Gwyneth's dad Bruce Paltrow, who passed away in 2002, and how it was him who first introduced him to cashmere.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Justin are still good friends

"Bruce taught me about cashmere, what a nice bottle of red is — what a fine bottle of wine means and how to experience it. And I really value that. Hanging out with both of you sanded off some of my rough country edges," he said at the time. Further in the conversation, Gwyneth also joked: "I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," referring to her now husband Brad Falchuk. Solidifying their love for one another decades later, Brad told her: "And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," before the two exchanged "I love yous."