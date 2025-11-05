See Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser then-and-now as return of The Mummy is confirmed

It is time for Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser to dust off their excavation tools. The duo is officially in discussions to return to their The Mummy characters Evelyn O'Connell and Rick O'Connell, for a fourth installment of the beloved adventure film, 18 years after the third movie was released. Though plot details remain under wraps and neither actor has spoken out on (presumably) reprising the roles, Deadline reports that Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, with David Coggeshall behind the script and franchise veteran Sean Daniel set to produce.

Rachel and Brendan worked on two The Mummy films, The Mummy in 1999 and The Mummy returns in 2001, both of which were directed by Stephen Sommers, and grossed over $400 million worldwide. The franchise later continued with the 2002 spinoff The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and later for a third film in 2008, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which only starred Brendan sans Rachel, and was directed by Rob Cohen.

In honor of the exciting comeback, see some of the stars of the first movie at the time of its premiere, and almost 30 years later.

