Skip to main contentSkip to footer
See Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser then-and-now as return of The Mummy is confirmed
Subscribe
See Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser then-and-now as return of The Mummy is confirmed

See Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser then-and-now as return of The Mummy is confirmed

The Definitely, Maybe actress and the The Whale actor are set to return for a fourth movie of the beloved adventure franchise

Rick (played by Brendan Fraser, left) and Evelyn O''Connell (played by Rachel Weisz) brace themselves for trouble in "The Mummy Returns." 2001© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It is time for Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser to dust off their excavation tools. The duo is officially in discussions to return to their The Mummy characters Evelyn O'Connell and Rick O'Connell, for a fourth installment of the beloved adventure film, 18 years after the third movie was released. Though plot details remain under wraps and neither actor has spoken out on (presumably) reprising the roles, Deadline reports that Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, with David Coggeshall behind the script and franchise veteran Sean Daniel set to produce.

Rachel and Brendan worked on two The Mummy films, The Mummy in 1999 and The Mummy returns in 2001, both of which were directed by Stephen Sommers, and grossed over $400 million worldwide. The franchise later continued with the 2002 spinoff The Scorpion King, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and later for a third film in 2008, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, which only starred Brendan sans Rachel, and was directed by Rob Cohen.

In honor of the exciting comeback, see some of the stars of the first movie at the time of its premiere, and almost 30 years later.

1/8

Rachel Weisz and Brendon Fraser on The Mummy in 1999© Getty Images

1999

Rachel and Brendan in a still from the first installment of The Mummy franchise.

2/8

Rachel Weisz, who starred the the film "The Mummy", arrives at the Elle Style Awards ceremony, held at the Home nightclub, Leicester Square, London, 1999© Getty Images

1999

Rachel at an event in London some months after the release of The Mummy.

3/8

Brendan Fraser arrive's at the premiere of his new film "The Mummy". 1999© Getty Images

1999

Brendan at the premiere of The Mummy, held in Universal City in May 1999.

4/8

Rachel Weisz attends the after-show party for the London premiere of 'Bridget Jones's Diary' at Mezzo, London, April 4, 2001© Getty Images

2001

Rachel the same month of The Mummy Returns premiere in 2001.

5/8

Brendan Fraser during "The Mummy Returns" Los Angeles Premiere at Universal Studios in Universal City, California, United States, 2001© WireImage

2001

Brendan at the 2001 premiere of The Mummy Returns.

6/8

Brendan Fraser attends the premiere of "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" at the Cinemark Reforma on July 29, 2008 in Mexico City© WireImage

2008

Brendan at the 2008 premiere of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in Mexico City.

7/8

Rachel Weisz attends the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images

2025

Rachel at a Loewe Fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2025.

8/8

Brendan Fraser poses for a portrait at the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 29, 2025 in Savannah, Georgia© Getty Images

2025

Brendan at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October 2025.

Other Topics
More US
See more
Read More