Kelly Rowland's son looks all grown up as he celebrates 11th birthday in new photos

It's an extra special, celebratory week for Kelly Rowland and her family. On Thursday, November 4, the "Say My Name" singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon rang in their eldest son Titan Jewell's 11th trip around the sun. In addition to the birthday boy, the Destiny's Child star and her husband, who she married in 2014, are also parents to son Noah Jon, four.

For Titan's special day, Kelly and Tim took the kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and later the former took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the celebrations. See some of the photos below.

1/ 5 © Instagram All grown up Kelly started her photo carousel of Titan's birthday celebrations with a family video featuring herself, Tim, Noah and of course Titan, who is already almost as tall as his parents.



2/ 5 © Instagram Looking back Kelly also included a sweet throwback photo of Titan, as well as a current photo of his younger brother Noah wearing a t-shirt with a throwback photo of Titan on the back.



3/ 5 © Instagram Disbelief Kelly captioned her post: "11.. how did we get here. Happy birthday my love. Special thanks to @disneyland @disneyparks for making my baby’s day so special."



4/ 5 © Instagram Blowing candles For his special day, Titan celebrated with a Los Angeles Lakers themed two-tier birthday cake.

