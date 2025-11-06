Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Rowland's son looks all grown up as he celebrates 11th birthday in new photos
The "Say My Name" singer, who shares sons Titan and Noah with husband Tim Weatherspoon, celebrated her first born's birthday in Disneyland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
It's an extra special, celebratory week for Kelly Rowland and her family. On Thursday, November 4, the "Say My Name" singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon rang in their eldest son Titan Jewell's 11th trip around the sun. In addition to the birthday boy, the Destiny's Child star and her husband, who she married in 2014, are also parents to son Noah Jon, four.

For Titan's special day, Kelly and Tim took the kids to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and later the former took to Instagram to share a glimpse inside the celebrations. See some of the photos below.

Photo shared by Kelly Rowland featuring her husband Tim Weatherspoon and their kids Titan and Noah on Titan's 11th birthday © Instagram

All grown up

Kelly started her photo carousel of Titan's birthday celebrations with a family video featuring herself, Tim, Noah and of course Titan, who is already almost as tall as his parents.

Photo shared by Kelly Rowland of her son Titan in his 11th birthday© Instagram

Looking back

Kelly also included a sweet throwback photo of Titan, as well as a current photo of his younger brother Noah wearing a t-shirt with a throwback photo of Titan on the back.

Photo shared by Kelly Rowland of her son Titan on the back of her son Noah's shirt for his 11th birthday© Instagram

Disbelief

Kelly captioned her post: "11.. how did we get here. Happy birthday my love. Special thanks to @disneyland @disneyparks for making my baby’s day so special."

Photo shared by Kelly Rowland of her son Titan in his 11th birthday© Instagram

Blowing candles

For his special day, Titan celebrated with a Los Angeles Lakers themed two-tier birthday cake.

Photo shared by Kelly Rowland of her son Titan in his 11th birthday© Instagram

Birthday wishes

Fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to then take to the comments section under the post and wish Titan a happy birthday, with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mom who also helped raise Kelly, writing: "Happy Birthday sweet Titan." LaLa Anthony also wrote: "Titan my baby is growing up!! Such a kind, special young man. Happy birthday Titan!!! Kiyan and I love u very much!" as others followed suit with: "Cannot believe it. Oh how incredible! Happy birthday Titan," and: "Wow 11!!! HBD Titan!!" as well as: "Wow! I can't believe he's 11!! Happy birthday Titan!!!"

