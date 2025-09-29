Kelly Clarkson addresses 'heavy' times as she returns to show after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death

Kelly Clarkson is back on our television screens for the seventh season of her eponymous talk show. On Monday, September 29, the "Since U Been Gone" singer returned to her talk show for its season premiere, the first time she is back on the air since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She and the late talent manager, who passed away aged 48 after a multi-year battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, were married from 2013 to 2022, and shared two kids, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

For her first show back, which featured guests Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, who are promoting their new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Kelly wore an all black ensemble: a black blazer paired with black velvet pants. For her Kellyoke, the show's traditional kick-off, she sang The Weeknd's 2020 hit "Blinding Lights."

© Getty Kelly's talk show returned on September 29

Then kicking off her monologue, Kelly started with: "It's so great to see all of y'all again. I feel like it's been a minute," before explaining why she chose that song as her first Kellyoke of the season. "I love that song, it makes me feel good. It's a perfect song to kick us off because light has been a constant theme for us on this show since the beginning."

Though she did not address the recent loss of her ex-husband and the grief and hardship that came with it, she did share: "We have seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy, but I have always said my favorite part of doing this job, and I stand by it, is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference, and just trying to make the world a better place. Sounds cheesy but it's real, [it] makes you feel good," before emphasizing: "That's exactly what we're going to be doing this week and all season, y'all."

The premiere episode also featured a segment that honored some of the heroes that were part of search and rescue missions during the devastating Texas Hill Country floods this summer, which claimed the lives of over 100 people, including several young girls attending Camp Mystic. Speaking with USA Today at the taping, the show's music director Jason Halbert, a Texas native like Kelly, said filming the episode was "emotional for all of us."

© Getty The singer sand "Blinding Lights" for her Kellyoke

"I don't know how [Kelly] compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song," he said, noting: "A lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," and referring to the Kellyokes, added: "You're going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn't talk about verbally in a sitting on the couch interview."

© Getty Margot and Colin were the first guests of the season

Brandon's passing was announced on August 7, though Kelly never addressed his passing. A statement from his family confirming his death said he "passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Kelly and Brandon had a contentious divorce

She did however issue a rare statement regarding his health a day prior, when she had to postpone a slate of August shows she was meant to perform as part of her intermittent Las Vegas residency. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she said at the time.