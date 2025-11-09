Julianne Hough shows off 'insane' physique in bikini video featuring DWTS co-star Sasha Farber

Julianne Hough is proving just how decades of dancing pays off. Though the Rock of Ages actress is currently a host, not a pro, on Dancing with the Stars, she gives fans frequent reminders of her next-level dancing abilities with occasional social media videos or by participating in troupe dances on the long-running dance competition. Her latest video is no exception, highlighting both her dancing abilities and impressive physique in a video starring fellow DWTS cast member Sasha Farber.

Sasha, who shared the head-turning bikini video of Julianne, captioned his post with: "New trick unlocked!!!! TRY IT!!!" before joking: "We don't have fun at all, also this is right before I stepped in dog shit," and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, though first Julianne wrote: "We need the blooper reel," with a laughing emoji.

"THIS IS THE CONTENT WE NEED," one fan then wrote, as others followed suit with: "I wish I had half the confidence in myself that @juleshough had in that bikini staying in place! That was amazing, y’all!!!" and: "WOW! Brings a new meaning to a scissor kick! That flip! Wow! Plus a pretty epic jump into the pool!" as well as: "Perfection all around," plus another noted: "Her body is insane."