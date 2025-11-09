Katherine Schwarzenegger shares new photos of baby son with Chris Pratt as he celebrates 1st birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. On Saturday, November 8, the children's book author and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor rang in their son Ford's milestone first trip around the sun. The BDA Baby podcast host, 35, and the Marvel star, 46, who have been married since 2019, are also parents to daughters Lyla, five, and Eloise, three, plus he is also a dad to son Jack, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In honor of Ford's special day, though Katherine has largely opted to keep her kids' faces out of the public eye, she did take to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the birthday tot through the first years of his life and in his birthday, starting off with a sweet photo of her with a big smile, holding him close to her chest.

A subsequent photo captured Ford wearing a felt crown on his head, and more sweet photos followed of him cuddling up with his dad Chris, walking around the house, clad in swimwear, and playing with wooden blocks. "One! Happy 1st birthday my boy! I love you to the moon and back my little prince," Katherine wrote in her caption.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "I hope he has a wonderful birthday!" as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday little buddy," and: "A perfect angel Happy Birthday Ford!!!" as well as: "How is that even possible?! Happy Birthday Ford," plus another added: "Happy Birthday to one lucky little boy who has beautiful humans to explore his journey with."

Katherine, in honor of the November 4 release date of her new children's book Kat and Brandy, inspired by her bond with her childhood horse Brandy, gave a glimpse into the Pratt-Schwarzenegger household dynamics, specifically what storytime looks like. "As of late, my two girls are getting very into the, I guess, theatrical component of storytime," she told People, revealing: "Even though you wind down at the end of the day, they're putting on their costumes and doing full presentations. She further added how Chris "is very into it as well. He gets into the voices and the theatrics behind it," and gushed over how "really sweet" it is.

© Instagram Ford is Katherine and Chris' first son together

Katherine then recalled what her own bedtime storytime looked like as a child with parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Growing up, story time was always something that we did as a family, and something that I always looked forward to — my mom or my dad reading a story to us as we were getting ready to go to sleep, or even just during the day," she said.

© Instagram The couple wed in 2019

"I didn't really know how much I would enjoy it," she added of her own turn to lead storytime, before maintaining: "Being able to watch them as they absorb these new stories and these new concepts and characters and drawings. It's definitely a really exciting time for me."

© Instagram They are also parents to daughters Lyla and Eloise

Giving further insight into what the tradition looks like at her house now, she said: "Both of my girls are now at the age where they're asking people to sit and read stories with them. They read with my mom and with my dad, and my siblings." In addition to Katherine, Maria and Arnold, who were married from 1986 to 2011, are also parents to Christina, 34, Patrick, 32, and Christopher, 28.