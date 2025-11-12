Mark Harmon teases future on NCIS: Origins after guest appearance

Mark Harmon delighted fans this week when he returned to the role of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Prior to this past Tuesday, it had been four years since the NCIS alum last played the beloved character — which he originated when the show premiered in 2003 — although he has stayed on the show as an executive producer, as well as a narrator on the prequel series NCIS: Origins based on his character.

Since last year, Austin Stowell has been filling in the shoes of a young Gibbs, on Origins, which the Freaky Friday actor appeared on in a special Veteran's Day crossover episode.

© Getty Images Mark during his special cameo

Mark, speaking with TV Insider about making his onscreen return, said it's a "comfortable spot" to return to. "And that has to do with the creative process and who you're working with. And these two were so special as writers and it's also why those two developed the Origins footprint on their own. And I certainly backed that, their choice to do that," he said, referring to show creators David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal.

"It's comfortable. I mean, the sets are comfortable. They're comfortable. I know who they are. You have a big backlog of time together with people and they're special. That's what 20 years in the saddle does — it gives you a comfort that is somewhat rare. I don't know that that's on every set I've ever been on. And it is also important that the crew and all those people are people," he added.

Mark further shared that he let them do all the work when it came to figuring out how Gibbs would come back. "I very rarely suggest things to either one of 'em. They're really talented and I mean, that's kind of why they've developed this show and that's how it started. Those two were so special during the course of the mothership [NCIS] and my time there. And when they talked about doing what became Origins, I said, those two are the ones you got to go after. So I just trust them. This is their show, and it's a different day."

© Getty The actor left NCIS in 2021

"This is a process, and it's been pretty interesting to watch this develop and also have a memory of what it was like 20 years ago when the mothership was started. So for me, other than doing the voiceover, I just trust these two showrunners and what their ideas are. That's my job to support that. And this is part of their thought of what is right for the show. So that's why I'm part of it," he maintained.

© Getty With Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who recently launched their own NCIS spin-off

As for what the odds are that he'll return for more than just a cameo, he's not sure about them, though admitted that creators Gina and David did have an idea. "I obviously like them, I admire 'em, worked with 'em for a very long time. They're very good. They had an idea and I liked the idea. I try really hard to think about what's best for the show or what possibly can work for this show. But part of that also is giving them the ability to write what they feel is right for the reasons they feel it's right."

© Getty Images With his Gibbs successor Austin

He continued: "I try hard not to bother them, not to make their job harder than it is, and it's plenty hard just developing this new show. And I'm reminded by that because it's exactly what the mothership was when it first debuted. And this is on a similar path, which is not a bad idea if it works. So we'll see."