George Clooney reacts to possibility of joining Noah Wyle on The Pitt

George Clooney couldn't be prouder of his former co-star Noah Wyle's work on The Pitt — and he is not opposed to joining him on the show. The former E.R. co-stars starred alongside each other in the beloved medical drama for five seasons before the Good Night, and Good Luck actor left the show to pursue other acting ventures, while the Leverage: Redemption actor left in 2005. And though they have not shared the screen again since 1999, save for a cameo as doctors on Friends, it appears it wouldn't take much for it to happen.

George, speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his latest film Jay Kelly, asked whether he might want to "get back into the E.R." confirmed he "would do that in a heartbeat." The Pitt — which depicts the lives of ER doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals in a hospital in Pittsburg, with each hour episode representing an hour of their chaos-filled 15-hour shift — is currently filming its second season, which is set to take place over 4th of July, and will premiere on HBO Max in January.

© Getty Noah and George at the Emmys in 1996

Asked whether he has talked to Noah about possibly appearing on the show, he noted: "Well not about being on the show, because it is his show, and I don't want to interrupt," but went on to gush about him and the show, which, including one for Noah himself for best actor, won five of their 13 Emmy nominations.

"I am deeply proud of him — if I'm allowed to be proud of him," George continued, adding: "Because what a beautiful it is and what a great success it has been, and what a fun thing to have continued on in a tradition."

Both George and Noah have been publicly supportive of each other in recent months, George over Noah's work on The Pitt, and Noah over George's Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck, which earned him his first Tony nomination.

© Getty Images The two made a cameo on Friends in 2004

In April, for the play's opening night afterparty at the New York Public Library, George and Noah enjoyed a special E.R. reunion, along with their fellow co-stars Juliana Margulies and Anthony Edwards. Noah later took to Instagram and shared a photo of the four together, and gushed about George: "So very proud of my friend. So very happy for the reunion."

© Getty Images The Pitt was nominated for 13 Emmys

Then in June, George similarly gushed over Noah, revealing that he had watched The Pitt. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last month, George asked the audience whether they had seen the show, and said: "It's so good," and maintained that he and Noah have "been really dear friends since we did the pilot" for E.R.

© Getty Images George at the premiere of Jay Kelly

He further gushed: "He is just the most honorable, talented young man," and emphasized: "I get to say [that] because I'm an old man and I cannot be happier for his success on the show. The show is just a beautiful show, and he does just a great job with it."