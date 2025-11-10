Jenna Bush Hager asks for Kris Jenner's doctor's 'name and number' reacting to 70th birthday party photos

Kris Jenner's youthful new look has caught the attention of… maybe everyone that knows who the Kardashians are. The Kardashian family matriarch first made headlines for her appearance back in May, after stepping out in Paris for Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette getaway in Paris ahead of her Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos after what appeared to be a recent facelift. The reality star renewed comments over her appearance after sharing stunning photos from her milestone 70th birthday party over the weekend, and none other than Jenna Bush Hager has weighed in.

On the Monday, November 10 installment of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Jenna hosted the show with Palm Royale star Leslie Bibb, whose own birthday is coming up this week, and the two weighed in on Kris' star-studded, 70th birthday extravaganza. "She doesn't look 70!" Leslie quipped, and Jenna added that she looks great.

© TODAY / NBC Jenna and Leslie reacting to Kris' 70th birthday party photos

"Whose her doctor?" Leslie then asked, prompting Jenna to joke: "I don't know but, I want his name and number, she looks amazing." Kris' doctor has in fact been reported to be New York City based plastic surgeon Steven Levine, who attended her birthday party, and who Kris included a photo of in an Instagram photo dump she posted of the festivities.

In addition to the plastic surgeon, others in attendance at the party, which was James Bond themed and was reportedly hosted at Lauren and Jeff's mansion in Beverly Hills, were Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, Mariah Carey, Gayle King, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Tina Knowles, Kathy Hilton, Stevie Wonder, Meghan Trainor, Paris Hilton, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, Melanie Griffith, and Tyler Perry, among others.

Though Kris has yet to actually comment on her alleged facelift, aside from including a photo with who has been reported as her surgeon, she did recently confirm she got her first facelift done in 2011.

© Instagram Kris stepped out with her more youthful appearance in may

After her daughter Kylie Jenner famously revealed details of her breast augmentation — 445cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle, silicone — earlier this year, her doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, made a statement on Instagram about it. "I'm honored to be acknowledged by Kylie — her kind words were unexpected but truly appreciated."

© Instagram Kris with Oprah, Gayle, and David Geffen in July

He then maintained: "Patient confidentiality has always been the foundation of my practice. Over 3 decades, we've never had a single breach. My entire team is thoroughly trained and bound by strict NDAs and confidentiality agreements. This is more than policy — it's our culture," adding: "I will never discuss any details of a procedure or procedures unless the patient has chosen to share them or given me permission to discuss. Every patient is unique. This isn't 'cookbook' surgery — it's thoughtful, personalized care."

Kris then commented back: "Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!! And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it's like and not be afraid… You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!"