TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager reacts to new SNL sketch 'possibly' inspired by her

Jenna Bush Hager isn't so sure whether she served as some inspiration for a recent sketch on Saturday Night Live, but this time around, she was flattered nonetheless. On the Saturday, November 15 episode of Saturday Night Live, which had Glen Powell as host and Olivia Dean as musical guest, one of the sketches paid homage to Leslie Bibb's iconic bob she debuted on the third season of The White Lotus. The sketch comes just a few weeks after Jenna, inspired by Leslie, cut her own hair into a bob, and after the latter joined her as co-host of TODAY with Jenna & Friends just last week.

Jenna then weighed in on the sketch on the Monday, November 17 installment of Jenna & Friends, which she hosted alongside Olivia Munn, also looking back on when she was actually "spoofed" on the show by Amy Poehler (with Tina Fey as her twin sister Barbara Bush), while her father George W. Bush was president.