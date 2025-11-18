Michael Douglas celebrates milestone anniversary with Catherine Zeta-Jones with head-turning throwback photo

It is an extra special, celebratory day for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

On Tuesday, November 18, the couple rang in their milestone 25th wedding anniversary, for which the Fatal Attraction actor shared a sweet throwback photo.

The pair first met at the 1996 Deauville Film Festival in France, and together share son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22, plus he is also a dad to son Cameron, 46, who he shares with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

In honor of his and Catherine's special day, Michael took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of the two from a year before their wedding, attending the Los Angeles premiere for The Muse, which starred Albert Brooks, Jeff Bridges, and Michael's Basic Instinct co-star Sharon Stone.

Catherine, 56, appears in a form-fitting yellow dress with a tank top style neckline, while Michael, 81, wore a floral, button-down shirt layered under a breezy blue blazer paired with matching trousers.

"Happy 25th anniversary, my darling Catherine. Who knew? All my love, Michael," Michael wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Getty Images The couple in 1999

"Happy anniversary to you guys!!! Such a cute couple!!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Aw! Happy anniversary to you both. 25 years! Good for you!!" and: "Happy anniversary, 25 years is a long time, congratulations," plus another fan quipped: "We all knew!"

Catherine and Michael's family life

Catherine and Michael's daughter Carys recently graduated from Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, following in the footsteps of her brother, who majored in political science. In addition to her college studies and dabbling in singing, Carys is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti.

© Getty Images Michael in October with his daughter

Meanwhile, her older brother, who has also dabbled in acting, launched a limited podcast with SiriusXM last year, Young American, through which he intended to both inform and motivate his generation when it comes to the political issues impacting their future. The show launched in September for a limited run, in time for the election between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

In a since-deleted Instagram post at the time announcing the new venture, Dylan wrote: "It's been a wild ride the last couple of years. From the start of forever wars, the first Black president, culture wars, and now a second chance at a first female president, my generation has lived through some of the most transformative and tumultuous times in our history; and it's only gonna get crazier. I wanna take you through it. On my show, I won't just talk you through the news of the day but underscore the larger issues spinning our country out of control."

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The actor with his two sons in 2024

The Douglas-Jones siblings spent their first years of childhood growing up in their parents' compound in Bermuda, where Michael's family has deep, long ties to. His mother Diana was part of one of the oldest and most respected families in the Caribbean island, and his ancestors' roots there have been traced back to the 1600s. The compound is located in the island's Warwick Parish, though the family listed it for sale for $10.6 million in 2019.

Aside from Bermuda, Dylan and Carys were largely raised in upstate New York; the family, who have also owned a home in Mallorca, Spain for over two decades, last year put on the market their 22-bedroom, Georgian-style estate in Irvington.