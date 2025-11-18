Oliver Hudson leaves fans with a lot to say as he teases 'transformation' — watch

It appears Oliver Hudson is getting a head start on his New Year's Eve resolutions.

On Tuesday, November 18, the And Just Like That… actor took to Instagram with a cheeky video from the gym, and teased a forthcoming "transformation."

The video was fittingly set to the Sir Mix-A-Lot classic "Baby Got Back," and captured Oliver, 49, in an exaggerated squat position as he worked out with a lat pulldown machine.

"It's happening. The transformation is under way! Just look at that posture!" he wrote in his caption, and further joked: "People say I'm one of the best in the world at this exercise. @atighteru come on down to witness one of the greats!!" tagging his fitness trainer Steve Zim.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and follow suit with the jokes, with one writing: "Already too hot to handle!" as others also commented: "You're going to throw a disc out!!" and: "This guy never fails to crack me up!!" as well as: "My motivation for the gym this morning! Keep serving the great content!"