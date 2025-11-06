FBI spin-off CIA hit with back to back shake-ups and exits — details

The FBI spin-off CIA is coming, but its road to a premiere hasn't come without its fair share of challenges. Following its 2018 release, the FBI universe first expanded with FBI: Most Wanted, which aired from 2020 to 2025, and later with FBI: International, which also came to an end in 2025 after a four season run. Earlier this year, the next spin-off, CIA, starring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss, was confirmed to be in the works, and though it has finally been set to premiere in 2026, there have been quite a few shake-ups along the way. Here's what to know.

CIA: from its stars to its plot

CIA's leads are Tom, who most recently starred in Tell Me Lies, and Nick, who recently made a brief return to Chicago Med, in which he starred for eight seasons. Per a logline, the show follows "two unlikely partners, a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Tom), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent (Nick) who believes in the rule of law."

© Getty Images Nick and Tom filming CIA in September

"When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA's New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength," a description further reads.

Also cast in the show so far is Natalee Linez (who also recently starred on Tell Me Lies) as Gina Rojas, a trusted CIA analyst on the team. Michael Michele, known for her roles in E.R. and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, had also been cast as the head of CIA's New York station, but has since departed the show.

The shake-ups

CIA has been plagued with quite a few shake-ups in its road to a release date, two in just the first week of November alone. Initially, the spin-off was slated for a fall 2025 premiere, however it was later pushed to a 2026 midseason premiere after over the summer, David Hudgins, FBI: Most Wanted's showrunner, who was originally set to lead the series and co-write the pilot script with franchise boss Dick Wolf, was replaced by Warren Leight, who was the showrunner for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for several seasons until his departure in 2022.

© Getty Images Natalee has joined the show

Just a few months later, the show has now been hit with not one but two more changes. In November, Michael, who was set to be one of the series' leads, unexpectedly exited the series, which started production in September. Deadline reports there are rumors she might be recast, but it remains unconfirmed and unclear for the time being.

© GC Images Tom filming in New York City

Just a few days later, the outlet also confirmed the exit of Eriq La Salle, an executive producer on the show. He had been attached since before the switch in showrunners to direct and executive produce the opening episode, which he did direct as planned before exiting.

© Getty Images Michael exited the show two months into filming

Despite the changes, filming of the series and its midseason premiere on CBS is expected to remain in place.