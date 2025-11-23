Goldie Hawn supports daughter-in-law through labor in unseen family photos

Goldie Hawn was showered with love over the weekend.

On Friday, November 21, the First Wives Club rang in her milestone 80th trip around the sun, receiving loving, public tributes from her daughter Kate Hudson and several of her past collaborators.

Among them was a sweet post from her daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner, who is married to her son with Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, and who gave insight into their tight-knit relationship.

In honor of Goldie's special day, Meredith, who is also an actress, took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the two together, including one of her moments after going into labor. The first of the photos sees them posing on what appears to be a snowy New York City street.

A video followed of Goldie and her other daughter-in-law, her son Oliver Hudson's wife Erinn Bartlett, in what appears to be the Russell-Hawn family's second home of Aspen, Colorado, and then a video of Goldie interacting with some of her grandkids.

She last included a photo of her going into labor during Christmas celebrations, plus a photo at a bar with Kurt and Kate. "If you think she's the most beautiful, magical, hilarious, brilliant person from her movies — you should see the way she walks through the world. That, and more," she first wrote in her caption.

© Getty Meredith and Wyatt in April 2025

"Today we celebrate you @goldiehawn!!! Happy Birthday! The brightest light there is," she continued, adding: "Lucky to get to be in that glow and so are my babies.I treasure you beyond. (Slide 4 i went into labor on christmas after i tried on a @zimmermann mini dress i was gifted and fun fact i couldn't get it off)."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Goldie wrote: "Oh baby! I so love you. I'm the lucky one!!" Then others followed suit with: "Love everything about this! Happy Birthday to a wonderful legend!" and: "What a cool Mom-in-law you have!! Happy Birthday, Goldie!!" as well as: "Y’all are like a Gang of Goldies. What a fun family… I hope she has a wonderful day!"

© Instagram Meredith with her sister-in-law Kate

Goldie and Kurt as grandparents

Last year, Meredith, who shares sons Buddy, four, and Boone, one, with Wyatt, gave insight into what Goldie and Kurt, who have been together for over 40 years, are like as grandparents. Speaking with Us Weekly last year, she said: "Oh they're the best," adding: "They're just, like, the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

The Search Party star and her husband, who she married in 2019, have a pretty lucky set-up, as not only are Goldie and Kurt their kids' grandparents, but they're their neighbors too.

© Instagram Meredith and Wyatt have two sons together

She went on: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," and revealed: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

And despite their A-List status, the couple are truly mom, "Pa," grandma and grandpa at heart. Meredith, recalling when she first met them after starting to date their son in 2016, also shared: "The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]."