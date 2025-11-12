WATCH: John Travolta impresses with latest video of daredevil son Ben

It is no secret to fans of John Travolta that he has a little bit of a daredevil on his hands with his son Benjamin. Nonetheless, he reminded — and impressed — fans once again this week, as he took to Instagram and shared a video of their latest getaway, to Norway, during which the father-son duo took on a heck of a hike. "Ain't no mountain high enough for my son Ben. Love from Norway," the Grease star aptly captioned the post, which was set to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's hit "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, with one endearingly noting: "Incredible. You're doing an amazing job raising those kids. I'm sure Kelly [Preston] would be thrilled and ever so proud," as others followed suit with: "Wow! Ben's all grown up. What an amazing view," and: "Oh Johnny… you are the best Dad. The smile says it all and look how handsome!!" as well as: "What a cool adventure for the two of you to go on! Norway is a beautiful place, enjoy your journey there."

In addition to Ben, John also shared daughter Ella Bleu, 25, with his late wife Kelly Preston, who he married in 1991, and who passed away in 2020. The couple were also parents to son Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering from a seizure.