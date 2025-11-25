How DWTS' Robert Irwin's last-minute rib injury will affect his finale dance revealed

After over ten weeks of rehearsing and dancing almost non-stop, Robert Irwin, and his body, are "feeling it."

Leading up to the Dancing With The Stars finale, the beloved conservationist's pro partner Witney Carson admitted that the pains and injuries of their strict schedule are catching up with them.

The pair are going into the finale to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy against Alix Earle with Val Chmerkovskiy, Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten, Jordan Chiles with Ezra Sosa, and Dylan Efron with Daniella Karagach, Tuesday, November 25.

Witney, taking to TikTok with a GRWM video reflecting on the last week of Dancing with the Stars, first confessed: "My body is feeling it, Robert's body is feeling it, we're like, kind of falling apart right now," adding that they are "just trying to keep it together for like, two more days. Literally today and tomorrow, and then it's over."

"Robert's ribs have been killing him, and more will be revealed on Tuesday, and you guys can get a better idea of what we've been dealing with all week on Tuesday," she shared later in the video, revealing: "I do have to change some things that involve the other dancers and involve the other guys."

Further reflecting on the emotional toll of the last few days of rehearsal, camera blocking, and working towards the finale, Witney said: "I was so emotional yesterday, I literally couldn't stop crying," noting: "I think for a bunch of different reasons. I think I'm emotionally and physically exhausted, but also that this whole experience is coming to an end, it just feels very bittersweet."

"I'm very ready to be home with my kids and have time with them, and get back to normal and go back to Florida and have a normal night, but it's also just been such a beautiful experience," she added.

The Utah native, 32, has been married to mechanical engineer Carson McAllister since 2016, and they share two sons, Kevin Leo, born in January 2021, and Jet, born in May 2023.

Then expressing her appreciation for all the fans who have voted, and urging them to continue to vote tonight, she emphasized: "I really do feel like I've already won in this experience with Robert as my partner."

"The experiences and the memories that we've shared have been so special and just this entire season just feels like the biggest gift, and I'm so thankful."

Robert's sister, Bindi Irwin, appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2015, and won the 21st season alongside her partner Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the show, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.