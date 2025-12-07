Mark Sanchez shares first family update since stabbing incident in photo featuring wife and daughters

Mark Sanchez is keeping his head up.

The former Jets quarterback, 39, shared a message of gratitude over the weekend, giving a rare update on how his family is doing following his stabbing incident in October.

The social media post came exactly two months after he was allegedly involved in a stabbing incident that left 69-year-old Perry Tole, and sparked his dismissal as an NFL analyst from Fox Sports.

Mark, in his first post since the incident and amid his legal challenges over it, took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring his wife Perry Mattfeld, and their twin daughters, who were born earlier this year.

"This time of year always makes me look around and appreciate what matters, but this one hits different," Mark first shared, adding: "I'm just grateful — to wake up, to be home, and to be able to wrap my arms around my wife and kids."

He went on: "Thank you to the people who kept me standing and gave my family opportunities to share moments like these," concluding with: "From our family to yours, we wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season."

© Getty Images Mark was fired from his job at Fox Sports

Fans were quick to then flood the comments section under the post with support, with one writing: "Love you Mark, from a 63-year-old Jet fan from Long Island. Been following your career since before and I hope everything works out for you. Now turn off the comments cause it’s gonna get hairy here."

Others followed suit with: "Amen Mark. Beautiful family and life you have been blessed with by God. You are loved, you are enough and you have what it takes!" and: "Beautiful words for a beautiful family! We love you all," as well as: "Beautiful family! Merry Christmas to you and the family."

Mark is currently facing one felony charge, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and three misdemeanor charges, battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication that endangers the life of another.

© Getty Images The former quarterback married his actress wife in 2023

Mark's alleged victim is originally from Jamaica, and was recently sworn in as a U.S. citizen, in September.

Speaking with local Indianapolis outlet Fox 59, a longtime friend of Perry's, Gregg Keesling, said: "I'm fairly positive he has never been in a fight in his entire life," maintaining: "He's a very peaceful man and in this situation I think faith guided him, as he told me, 'Faith guided my hands to protect myself.'"

© Instagram The couple welcomed twins earlier this year

"Perry doesn't fight. In fact, I think this is probably the first fight that Perry's ever been in in his entire life," he added. "As a matter of fact, he told me that last night. He said, 'I'm gonna go on record. I don't fight.'"