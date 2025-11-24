Boris Becker's life post-tennis — from bankruptcy and prison to multiple marriages and kids

Despite being retired for over 25 years, Boris Becker still remains one of the most popular names in the tennis world. At the height of his fame, the German player was a certified household name.

Considered one of the greatest players of all time, the now 58-year-old turned pro at just 17, winning his first Wimbledon title at that age. He has one of the best winning averages of the Open era, holds 49 career titles, earned over $25 million in prize money, and has an Olympic gold medal. All before his eventual retirement in 1999.

© Getty Images Boris Becker, considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time

He has remained just as public since leaving his racquet behind, however, courting both acclaim and controversy over the past 25 years, also on the receiving end of the spotlight for his rollercoaster personal life.

© Getty Images Boris Becker's career post-tennis In 2000, Boris became one of the principal owners of Völkl Inc., a German sports equipment brand that often supplied his tennis gear. He has also worked in investment and administrative fields, being named to the German Tennis Federation in 2017. In 2002, however, he expanded his work to include TV, being named an official commentator for the BBC, a job he held until 2021. He also appeared as a regular commentator and analyst for Eurosport, plus had made over $100,000 by 2018 as a professional poker player. He now hosts the Boris Petkovic Podcast with fellow German tennis pro Andrea Petkovic.

© Getty Images From 2013-16, he returned to the tennis world as a coach, becoming head coach for Serbian pro Novak Djokovic, coaching him to six Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters titles over three seasons.



© Getty Images Tax evasions, bankruptcy and imprisonment In 1996, a criminal investigation into Boris' taxes began, alleging that he was "deliberately making false statements regarding his place of residence" to save millions on his personal income tax filings. Charges were levied against him in 2002, and later that year, he was found guilty, sentenced to two years in prison (which was suspended) and €500,000 in fines. In 2017, Boris was declared legally bankrupt in connection to an unpaid debt regarding his estate in Mallorca for nearly $14 million. His former business manager Hans-Dieter Cleven then filed a suit claiming he was owed $41 million. After years of legal back and forth, including a failed attempt to claim diplomatic immunity, in 2019, Boris' tennis memorabilia from his personal collection was auctioned off, and the restrictions on his bankruptcy were extended until 2031. In March 2022, however, he was charged with illegally failing to hand over his trophy and other memorabilia to auction off to pay off his debt, and in April, he was found guilty under the Insolvency Act. He was sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment, but was released in December 2022 after just eight months and reportedly deported to Germany.

© Getty Images Boris' personal life: marriages and fatherhood In December 1993, Boris married German actress and model Barbara Feltus, welcoming sons Noah and Elias in 1994 and 1999 respectively. They divorced in 2001 when Boris' affair came to light. Noah is now an artist and producer, while Elias is a model and musician. In 2001, over a year after her birth, he acknowledged paternity of daughter Anna Ermakova, born to Russian waitress Angela Ermakova following their brief affair in 1999. In 2007, he obtained joint custody of Anna, who is now a model.

