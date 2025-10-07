Meet Mark Sanchez's wife and Chad Powers star Perry Mattfeld

Chad Powers is taking over streaming. The sports comedy series on Hulu stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday, a formerly arrogant, narcissistic college football quarterback who attempts a comeback by posing as a walk-on player, Chad Powers, for a struggling football team. The third episode of the comedy premieres on October 7, 2025. Starring in the show with the Top Gun: Maverick actor is Perry Mattfeld, who just happens to be married to Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback, Mark Sanchez.

Mark, 35, and Perry, 28, have been together for eight years. Mark proposed in 2022 and they married a year later. On Friday, October 5, Mark was arrested hours after he was stabbed during an altercation that left him being rushed to the hospital. While Perry has yet to make a comment on Mark's arrest, here's everything we know about the Chad Powers actress.

1/ 5 © Instagram Perry met Mark through a mutual friend The couple met in 2017 through their mutual friend Scotty McKnight. Mark and Scotty were teammates together on the New York Jets. In a 2023 interview with Haute Living, Perry remembered: "Our first date was at Au Cheval in Chicago. At the time, Mark was playing for the Chicago Bears, and I was in Chicago filming Shameless. We hit it off right away." Perry continued that she and Mark connected over their Latin heritage – both are of Mexican descent and grew up in Southern California. In 2023, the couple married in Oaxaca, Mexico, which they chose because it honored their shared heritage.

2/ 5 © Instagram She's a mom to twins In 2024, Perry gave birth to twin daughters in March 2025. The couple has yet to share their children's names, but Perry confirmed to Glamour that she was pregnant while filming Chad Powers. "We finished when I was mid-second trimester or something. And the twins are six months [old] now." Perry is also a step-mom to Matt's oldest son Daniel, who was a groomsman in their wedding.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Perry went to the University of Southern California The actress is a California girl. Perry was born and raised in Long Beach and went on to attend USC. In college, she studied fine arts and was on the cheerleading team. "The Bachelor of Fine Arts program that I was majoring in was a conservatory-style, super intense acting program," she told Her Campus in June 2020. "I wanted to take advantage of everything USC had to offer," Perry continued. "And because I knew I wanted to pursue film and tv more than theatre I took advantage of the film school as much as I could, by participating in student films, and I took some of the film school’s classes, too."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Growing up, Perry performed ballet When she was just five years old, Perry started taking ballet classes. She studied with the legendary Broadway star and Grey's Anatomy actress Debbie Allen. "I was in ballet for a while, then I did community theater and my mom had me take piano and singing lessons, just because I was performing on the more creative spectrum," Perry told the Golden Globes.