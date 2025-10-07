Meet Mark Sanchez's wife and Chad Powers star Perry Mattfeld

Mark, 35, and Perry, 28, have been together for eight years. Mark proposed in 2022 and they married a year later. On Friday, October 5, Mark was arrested hours after he was stabbed during an altercation that left him being rushed to the hospital. While Perry has yet to make a comment on Mark's arrest, here's everything we know about the ChadPowers actress.
Perry met Mark through a mutual friend
The couple met in 2017 through their mutual friend Scotty McKnight. Mark and Scotty were teammates together on the New York Jets. In a 2023 interview with Haute Living, Perry remembered: "Our first date was at Au Cheval in Chicago. At the time, Mark was playing for the Chicago Bears, and I was in Chicago filming Shameless. We hit it off right away."
Perry continued that she and Mark connected over their Latin heritage – both are of Mexican descent and grew up in Southern California. In 2023, the couple married in Oaxaca, Mexico, which they chose because it honored their shared heritage.
She's a mom to twins
In 2024, Perry gave birth to twin daughters in March 2025. The couple has yet to share their children's names, but Perry confirmed to Glamour that she was pregnant while filming Chad Powers. "We finished when I was mid-second trimester or something. And the twins are six months [old] now."
Perry is also a step-mom to Matt's oldest son Daniel, who was a groomsman in their wedding.
Perry went to the University of Southern California
The actress is a California girl. Perry was born and raised in Long Beach and went on to attend USC. In college, she studied fine arts and was on the cheerleading team. "The Bachelor of Fine Arts program that I was majoring in was a conservatory-style, super intense acting program," she told Her Campus in June 2020.
"I wanted to take advantage of everything USC had to offer," Perry continued. "And because I knew I wanted to pursue film and tv more than theatre I took advantage of the film school as much as I could, by participating in student films, and I took some of the film school’s classes, too."
Growing up, Perry performed ballet
When she was just five years old, Perry started taking ballet classes. She studied with the legendary Broadway star and Grey's Anatomy actress Debbie Allen. "I was in ballet for a while, then I did community theater and my mom had me take piano and singing lessons, just because I was performing on the more creative spectrum," Perry told the Golden Globes.
Football has always been big for Perry
Her role in Chad Powers is not the first time Perry has shown interest in football. Of course, she is married to a former NFL star, and in general, she loves football. Perry told Glamour: "Football has always been a huge part of my life, but there’s never been any crossover with my acting career." She continued: "So to all of a sudden have this role where I'm talking offense and plays, I was just like, Oh my God, I know all of this so well. It was so exciting for me."