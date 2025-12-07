WATCH: Jamie Foxx's over-the-top decorations at $10m home leaves fans doing a double-take

Jamie Foxx is more than ready for the holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Django Unchained actor, who is known by fans for going all out for Christmas, took to Instagram and unveiled his over-the-top decorations for this year.

In a video taken from inside a car, the 57-year-old captured the ultra-decorated driveway to his main entrance, which is completely decked out in rainbow string lights that are adorning everything from the trees to the curb and rotunda.

© Getty Images The actor with daughters Corinne and Annalise in 2021

The residence appears to be his sprawling California home, which was built in 1995 and reportedly cost $10.5 million. It sits on 40 acres of land in California's quiet Agoura Hills, and boasts a whopping 17,000 square feet.

"Muuurrrr chrima," Jamie captioned the video, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one writing: "Jamie your crib ride in is magical! Every single year! You nailed, as others followed suit with: "Always the BEST decor!!" and: "It's that time of year again… A magical Christmas wonderland… The greatest to ever do it!" as well as: "Man your home is beautiful. Congrats bro, it's dope to see you living well."