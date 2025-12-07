11 best shows and movies premiering this week — what to watch on TV and streaming

The year may be coming to an end soon, but that's not to say there aren't plenty more new movies and TV shows premiering in its last few weeks.

Already, the likes of Hallmark, Netflix and Hulu have brought us plenty of new Christmas movies — personally, Netflix's Champagne Problems, My Secret Santa and Prime's Oh. What. Fun. are at the top of my list — and with just a few weeks until Christmas, there are a few left to go.

If home renovation shows are your idea of cozy, this week you'll get to see a new reality show from home renovation gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines, and, calling all Swifties, we will finally get to see the long-awaited behind-the-scenes look into Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as the "'Tis the Damn Season" singer drops her six-part documentary into her concert tour extravaganza, Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour — The End of an Era.

So, without further ado, here is what you can watch on TV and streaming from Sunday, December 7 to Saturday, December 13.

1/ 6 © Getty Images Sunday, December 7 On Sunday, you can get some drama, or some Christmas romance. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days This prequel to the hit TLC reality series explores the time before the visa process starts, for Americans who fall in love online with foreigners. It returns for its seventh season at 8pm EST on TLC. Single on the 25th This new Hallmark holiday romance movie stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Daniel Lissing, and follows a woman facing being single for Christmas who finds festive companionship and connection with her neighbor. It's inspired by Lauren Spencer Smith's song of the same day, and premieres on Hallmark at 8pm ET.

2/ 6 © ITV Monday, December 8 Monday will bring murder mystery, sports, or dance, your pick. Midsomer Murders The long-running British drama based on the crime-novel series by author Caroline Graham has returned for its milestone 25th season, which will start airing in the US on AcornTV on Monday. Dance Moms: A New Era Dance coach Glo Hampton and her Studio Bleu crew return for a second season of the Dance Moms spin-off, which will stream on Hulu on Monday. Here Come the Irish This sophomore reality series shows an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team members' lives on and off the field, from training to their academic pursuits and personal challenges. It returns for a second season on Peacock.

3/ 6 © NBC Tuesday, December 9 Tuesday will serve up some home inspiration. Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House Joanna and Chip Gaines take on a new challenge in their latest reality TV series: remodeling their very first out-of-state home, a 1960s Colorado mountain home. It is out on Magnolia Network Tuesday at 9pm ET.

4/ 6 © Variety via Getty Images Wednesday, December 10 On Wednesday you can get some fantasy or a documentary. Percy Jackson and the Olympians The beloved odyssey following 12-year-old modern demigod Percy Jackson returns for a second season on Disney+ (and Hulu) after a two-year wait. It stars Walker Scobell as Percy, alongside Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Charlie Bushnell, among others, and the first two episodes drop Wednesday. Simon Cowell: The Next Act Love him or hate him, Simon Cowell's success is undeniable. Now, he is hoping lighting will strike twice, specifically in the boy band department, in this new reality TV series documenting his search for the next big boy band. Drops on Netflix on Wednesday.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Thursday, December 11 Anyone care for psychological horror Thursday? Little Disasters Little Disasters, which premiered in the UK earlier this year, makes its US streaming debut on Paramount+ this Thursday. It stars Diane Kruger alongside Jo Joyner, Emily Taaffe, and Shelley Conn, among others, and follows a group of new mother friends who are torn apart when one is accused of injuring her baby, fracturing their bond and nearly destroying their families.

6/ 6 © Disney Friday, December 12 These two premieres will make you really mean "Thank God it's Friday." Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Though it has been out in theaters for a limited time, Rian Johnson's highly-anticipated third installment of his star-studded Benoit Blanc series finally drops on Netflix Friday. The murder mystery sees Mr. Blanc (Daniel Craig) team up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history. In addition to Daniel, it stars Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and Glenn Close, among others. Taylor Swift — The Eras Tour — The End of an Era And finally, I'm ending the week on a high and watching Taylor's new documentary, which will document the behind-the-scenes of her Eras Tour and the people that made it possible. It will be available to stream on Disney+, with the first two of the six episodes dropping on Friday, and with two more episodes at a time each of the two weeks after that.

Happy watching!