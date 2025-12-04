Longtime CBS anchor announces exit from network in emotional farewell: 'Honor of a lifetime'

The aftershock of Bari Weiss takeover of CBS News is continuing to reverberate.

One month after the conservative opinion journalist was appointed by Donald Trump ally and Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison as editor-in-chief of CBS News, the network has already seen a series of shake-ups, among them the departure of John Dickerson.

The veteran political correspondent, who joined CBS 16 years ago, announced his departure from the network in late October, and now, his CBS Evening News co-anchor Maurice DuBois is following suit.

Amid an ongoing overhaul at the network, including of its flagship news program, Maurice, 60, has announced his departure from CBS and CBS Evening News, leaving the program without any anchors.

In a statement on Instagram, the veteran TV anchor, who spent 21 years at CBS-owned properties, announced that he was "moving on," and that his last day with the network would be Wednesday, December 18.

"It has been the Honor of a Lifetime," he shared. "21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories."

© Getty Images CBS Evening News has been left without an actor from December 18 on

"I'll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30," he concluded.

Fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their support, with one writing: "What a privilege it was to work with you, you're the absolute best. While it's hard to imagine a CBS without you I'm excited to see what's next in store for you!!"

Others followed suit with: "I hate to see you leave, Maurice! You’re one of my favorite anchors to watch. Wishing you the very best!" and: "What an amazing run, first on NBC NY and then CBS. Personally I enjoyed your bro-love with Desus & Mero. You have always been a great and professional representative for us. All the best and looking forward to seeing what you do next," as well as: "It was an honor to work alongside you at WCBS — you're a prime example of excellent journalism, personality and professionalism in this ever-changing business. I wish you nothing but the best in your new adventure ahead."

© Getty Images Maurice on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which was also controversially canceled by CBS

His post included an assortment of photos from his many assignments throughout the years, including an interview with Cardi B and with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and many trips abroad.

© Getty Images Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson with Bari, whose four-year-old website The Free Press was acquired by Paramount Skydance for $150 million

His last photo was a black-and-white snapshot of him and his co-anchor John deep in conversation in the office. John's own departure statement from October 27 read: "At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time. I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience's attention and the honor of being a part of the network's history — and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

It is no secret that CBS' low ratings have been a huge struggle for the network in recent years, but also that the addition of Bari, who has no prior broadcasting experience, as CBS News editor-in-chief, has not come without backlash. The New York Times previously reported that CBS Evening News is expected to be reimagined in coming months, plus layoffs at Paramount Skydance, including at CBS News, have been underway.