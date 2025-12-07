Tim McGraw lets daughter Audrey take center stage in video celebrating 24th birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory weekend for Tim McGraw and his family.

On Saturday, December 6, the "It's Your Love" singer's daughter Audrey McGraw rang in her 24th trip around the sun, for which he shared a special video highlighting how she's following in his footsteps.

In addition to Audrey, the 1883 actor and his wife Faith Hill, who he married in 1996, are also parents to daughters Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 27.

In honor of Audrey's special day, Tim took to Instagram and shared an epic video of Audrey, a budding singer, joining him on stage not too long ago. "Happy 24th birthday to our precious baby girl Audrey!!!" he first wrote.

"We love you so much and could not be more proud of the remarkable young woman you've become. Your poise, grace and humility shine as bright as your huge talent. Here's to an even better year to come. I love you sweetie," the doting dad added.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "She looks like her momma!" as others followed suit with: "What a beautiful voice, so powerful. She looks just like her mom on stage. Happy Birthday to Audrey," and: "Wow! Very talented & reminds me so much of her mom," as well as: "Wow! Amazing voice!"