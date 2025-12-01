Sienna Miller, 43, pregnant, expecting second child with Oli Green, 28 — see baby bump

Congratulations are in order for Sienna Miller, who is pregnant with her third child. The Horizon actress, 43, has been dating actor Oli Green, 28, since 2021, and in 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter whose name they have not disclosed.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three is also already a mom to teenager Marlowe, 13, who she shares with ex Tom Sturridge; the two were together from 2011 to 2015.

Sienna revealed her pregnancy while attending The Fashion Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which she attended alongside her boyfriend.

© Getty Images Sienna wore a Givenchy dress for the night out

The New York City native, a longtime ambassador for fashion brand Chloé, highlighted her baby bump by stepping out in a long, white tulle, see-through gown by Givenchy featuring a bustier-like neckline, which she paired with white underwear and baby pink feathered heels.

She had her signature blonde hair styled into messy, crimped waves, and accessorized with long pearl earrings and a peachy make-up look.

In addition to posing for photos with Oli, who wore a classic dark gray suit paired with a creamy white button down, she also posed on the red carpet with make-up maven Charlotte Tilbury and her niece, Bella Broekman-Tilbury.

© Getty Images She stepped out with Oli in London

Sienna's last major public appearance was on October 29 for a Murder Mystery Dinner celebrating the one-year anniversary of Debute, her good friend Lola Bute's fashion line, during which she obscured her bump wearing a long-sleeve black ensemble.

When she was expecting her first child with Oli, her pregnancy was confirmed in August 2023 when she was photographed during a vacation in Ibiza, Spain, and her bump was on full display as she wore a brown bikini while walking on the rocky beach.

A year prior, she opened up about how she never closed the door on expanding her family, and that she had decided to freeze her eggs when she turned 40. Speaking with Elle UK, she explained she felt "pressure" about kids, and thought: "Should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that," adding: "Which is a really loud noise."

© WireImage The couple at Wimbledon in July

"Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that's the headline, or it certainly was for me," she emphasized. "Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

© Getty/Corbis With her daughter Marlowe in 2024

Oli is also an actor as well as a model, and attended the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. He has since had roles in the 2021 film The Mosquito Coast, plus Zach Braff's drama A Good Person (2023), which he wrote and directed, and stars his ex-girlfriend Florence Pugh, plus he appeared in two episodes of The Crown.

Sienna previously had a headline-making relationship and engagement to Jude Law, from 2003 to 2006 and from 2009 to 2011, and in 2020, she called off an engagement to writer Lucas Zwirner, who is Head of Content at famed art gallery David Zwirner.