WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager has on-air blunder as she welcomes Brooke Shields as co-host: 'Something is very wrong'
The TODAY with Jenna & Friends host had a bit of a mishap as she kicked off Monday's episode with the The Blue Lagoon actress

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Even when you have years of broadcast experience, you are not immune to on-air blunders.

Jenna Bush Hager was reminded of as much on the latest installment of TODAY with Jenna & Friends, on Monday, December 8, during which she had Brooke Shields join her as guest co-host.

As soon as the two went to sit down in their chairs and kick off the show, the Endless Love actress, who is 6'0", sat down on a chair far shorter than her co-host's, prompting both to quickly announce that "something is very wrong."

Jenna's producers were luckily quick on their feet, and had an appropriately-sized chair for Brooke shortly afterwards.

