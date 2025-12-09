Justin Theroux expecting first baby with new wife Nicole Brydon Bloom — see baby bump

Congratulations are in order for Justin Theroux!

The Wanderlust actor, 54, and his wife Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, are expecting their first baby together, nine months after tying the knot in Xpu Há, Mexico.

The couple announced their pregnancy while attending the premiere of Prime Video's Fallout season two, which officially releases December 17, and Justin guest stars in. Justin's mother, Phyllis-Grissim Theroux, was also in attendance.

© Getty Images Nicole showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting sequin gown

To debut her growing bump, Nicole wore a simple, black sequin gown with a tank-top neckline, while Justin perfectly coordinated with her wearing a black velvet suit.

Nicole, a fellow actress most recently known for her role in Paradise, and Justin were first seen together back in February 2023 at celebrity-favorite New York City members-only club Zero Bond, where they were photographed alongside her The Gilded Age co-star Louisa Jacobson — Meryl Streep's daughter — and Queer Eye star Tan France.

They later made their Instagram hard launch in December, when Nicole shared a round of photos, one including Justin, from her twin sister's wedding festivities, plus their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party this past March.

Nicole's dad is the late, celebrated journalist David Bloom, who worked for NBC News, and passed away aged 39 while on assignment in Iraq in 2003, when Nicole was nine years old. He was traveling through Baghdad when he collapsed after a blood clot that traveled to his lungs caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, a result of a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.