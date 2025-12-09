Chicago Fire star reveals surprise return to show after almost a year away: 'Back on set'

Throughout its 13 years on the air and 14 seasons, fans of Chicago fire have had to bid farewell to quite a few of its stars.

Having been on the air for as long as it has, the series has gone through its fair share of changes, and for a period in 2023, it even made due without one of its lead stars, Taylor Kinney, who took a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter, and made his return after over a year away in January 2024.

Luckily for fans, the NBC firehouse drama has also welcomed back plenty of its stars, even if only for a limited time, and now it's doing so again.

This week, Katelynn Shennett, who joined Chicago Fire in 2020 as Kylie Estevez, but was written out earlier this year, confirmed she would be making an appearance back on the show when it returns from its mid-season break in 2026.

Katelynn took to Instagram to share the news, first sharing a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories of her smiling in her trailer, and writing: "The feeling when you're back on set with all your friends," alongside a fire emoji.

She next shared a photo of her trailer door with her character's name on it, and wrote: "Till next time," followed by a photo of her dog cozying up next to her, and over it: "Post set pup cuddles are unmatched."

It remains unclear under what capacity Katelynn has returned, or when it is that her appearance will air, but Chicago Fire went on break after its November 12 episode, as is expected to return with its eighth episode January 7.

Katelynn has been on 44 episodes of Chicago Fire. The last time fans saw her on the screen as Kylie was on the twelfth episode of season 13, which aired in February of this year, and was the third episode of the season she was in. She had the most appearances during seasons 10 and 11.

During her last episode, she stopped by Firehouse 51 to help out Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) with an investigation into missing fire hydrants, seeing them team up for the first time.

Prior to season 14, Chicago Fire bid farewell to series regulars Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett (though the latter briefly returned to wrap up his storyline), though it also welcomed Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vásquez, after his show On Call, another Dick Wolf series which starred Pretty Little Liars alum Troian Bellissario and Full House star Lori Loughlin, was cancelled by Prime Video in May after just one season.

Recently speaking with NBC Insider, he revealed that one of his best memories so far since becoming a Chicago Fire star has been a cast dinner that David included him in. "Everyone's been great," he first said.

"It's been nice, so before we shot anything, David and his wife set up a big cast dinner," he shared, adding how "what was really nice was it wasn't just the current cast, there were some cast members from previous seasons and stuff. So it was nice to see how well these people got along."