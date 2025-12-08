Fired Matlock star makes social media return in new family photo after sexual assault allegations

David Del Rio may not be returning to Matlock, but he is to social media.

Over the weekend, the Road Head actor made his first social media appearance since his firing from Matlock, after a co-star accused him of sexual assault.

The 38-year-old was fired in October after allegations made by Leah Lewis, who stars as Sarah in the Kathy Bates-led drama, which is currently airing its second season.

© Instagram David re-posted a family photo shared by his wife

In a new photo shared to his Instagram Stories, David appeared posing alongside his wife, fellow actress Katherine Del Rio, who he married in 2018, and with whom he shares daughters Lilliam Kellie Wallace, two, and Coco, 11 months.

The photo, which also featured the couple's two daughters, and was posted originally by Katherine and then reposted by David, sees the family posing alongside an inflatable gingerbread man.

"Belated Thanksgiving fun!" Katherine wrote, adding: "Deeply thankful for my family — who ALWAYS show up for the girls & I."

© Sonja Flemming The actor's Billy Martinez will be written out of the show

Deadline was first to confirm the news in early October that David had been fired from his role on Matlock as Billy Martinez for an alleged September 26 incident involving fellow cast member Leah, which reportedly happened in her trailer.

Following an internal investigation by CBS, which airs Matlock, David was fired and escorted off the Paramount lot the same day the alleged assault was reported, reportedly on October 2.

Multiple outlets further reported at the time that Matlock executive producer Eric Christian Olsen was among those who led him away in the parking lot.

© CBS The sexual assault incident reportedly took place in Leah's trailer

Following news of his firing, Leah, in Instagram Stories viewed by Deadline, shared a photo of her and her mom and wrote: "Mom is here. We're moving forward in love and strength. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word, strength. Let that be the takeaway."

© Michael Bezjian David and his wife in 2024

And though David did not comment on the allegations, his wife was quick to do so, slamming both Leah and her claims. In a swiftly-deleted Instagram Story also viewed by Deadline, Katherine — who has had a handful of minor roles since 2009, but not since 2019, and co-founded Theatre Row Productions with David — shared a zoomed in version of Leah's photo with her mom and wrote: "This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met."

She subsequently posted (and deleted) another Instagram story copying Leah's and referencing her by name, sharing a photo of her and her mom with the caption: "Mom is here. We're moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did to our family. Thank you all for the love and support!"