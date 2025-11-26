Every celebrity Sabrina Carpenter arrested on tour: from post-split Nicole Kidman to finale with Miss Piggy

Some of the tour's biggest highlights include its flirtatious setlist, ranging from its parent album to predecessor Man's Best Friend, Sabrina's many sparkly, locally customized bodysuits, and its celebrity cameos.
Yes, the most notable moment to emerge from most of the shows on the Short N' Sweet Tour were the audience "arrest" sections leading into her performance of "Juno," where the singer will put someone "under arrest" for being "too hot," handing over a pair of pink handcuffs.
And often, your favorite star of the moment will make a cameo on the big screen, with the 26-year-old "Espresso" hitmaker cheekily pretending not to know who it is, but joining us as we marvel in their beauty.
Here's an entire comprehensive list of every celebrity arrested on the Short N' Sweet Tour, categorized into easy access sections for your pleasure…
The divas: Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Salma Hayek
Sabrina also arrested most of her tour openers, including Declan McKenna (on November 13, 2024), Rachel Chinouriri (April 3, 2025), Olivia Dean (at Austin City Limits in October 2025), Amber Mark (on November 16, 2025), and Ravyn Lenae (on November 19, 2025).
The girls who get it: Dakota and Elle Fanning, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, Gigi Hadid, SZA
This is just for the girls' girls, including sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning (on November 17, 2025, saying "it's like, one of you is cute, but two though!"), Baby Spice Emma Bunton (on March 8, 2025 for "spicing up my life a bit"), Gigi Hadid (on October 23, 2025), and SZA (on November 20, 2025).
The Gen-Z moments: Ayo Edebiri and Clairo, Rachel Sennott, TWICE, Corey Fogelmanis
As a Gen-Z girl of the moment herself, Sabrina also put her fuzzy pink handcuffs on Ayo Edebiri and Clairo (on July 6, 2025, when both started doing the "Apple" dance), Rachel Sennott (in LA, appropriately, on November 15, 2024), TWICE (specifically members Momo, Jihyo and Sana at Lollapalooza 2025), and Corey Fogelmanis (her Girl Meets World co-star on October 29, 2025).
The SNLers: Maya Rudolph, Domingo aka Marcello Hernandez
Two Saturday Night Live cast favorites have seen the other end of the fuzzy pink handcuffs, one being former staple Maya Rudolph (on November 22, 2025), the other being Marcello Hernandez as Domingo (a year prior, on November 17, 2024).
The couple: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
The same weekend as Domingo, Sabrina shone a light on producer Jack Antonoff as a "gorgeous brunette," who then dragged in his wife Margaret Qualley, who the singer dubbed a "woman of substance."
The finale: Miss Piggy
On November 23, to close the shows out, Sabrina finally brought out the one and only diva of all divas, Miss Piggy, who even offered to share "a few notes" with the "Juno" singer before getting arrested.