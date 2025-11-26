Every celebrity Sabrina Carpenter arrested on tour: from post-split Nicole Kidman to finale with Miss Piggy

Sabrina Carpenter's viral Short N' Sweet Tour finally came to a close, after 72 highly buzzy, very lucrative shows, on Sunday, November 23 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena.

Some of the tour's biggest highlights include its flirtatious setlist, ranging from its parent album to predecessor Man's Best Friend, Sabrina's many sparkly, locally customized bodysuits, and its celebrity cameos.

© Getty Images The "Short N' Sweet Tour" came to a close this past Sunday

Yes, the most notable moment to emerge from most of the shows on the Short N' Sweet Tour were the audience "arrest" sections leading into her performance of "Juno," where the singer will put someone "under arrest" for being "too hot," handing over a pair of pink handcuffs.

And often, your favorite star of the moment will make a cameo on the big screen, with the 26-year-old "Espresso" hitmaker cheekily pretending not to know who it is, but joining us as we marvel in their beauty.

Here's an entire comprehensive list of every celebrity arrested on the Short N' Sweet Tour, categorized into easy access sections for your pleasure…

© Getty Images The divas: Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, Salma Hayek In our first group, we have the newly split Nicole Kidman (November 4, 2025, joined by her daughter Sunday Rose), Anne Hathaway (as a "princess" on October 27, 2025), Drew Barrymore (as the iconic ghostface on Halloween night), and Salma Hayek (who also let her daughter Valentina try on the handcuffs, on March 9, 2025).



© Getty Images The openers: Declan McKenna, Rachel Chinouriri, Olivia Dean, Amber Mark, Ravyn Lenae Sabrina also arrested most of her tour openers, including Declan McKenna (on November 13, 2024), Rachel Chinouriri (April 3, 2025), Olivia Dean (at Austin City Limits in October 2025), Amber Mark (on November 16, 2025), and Ravyn Lenae (on November 19, 2025).



© Getty Images The girls who get it: Dakota and Elle Fanning, Emma Bunton aka Baby Spice, Gigi Hadid, SZA This is just for the girls' girls, including sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning (on November 17, 2025, saying "it's like, one of you is cute, but two though!"), Baby Spice Emma Bunton (on March 8, 2025 for "spicing up my life a bit"), Gigi Hadid (on October 23, 2025), and SZA (on November 20, 2025).



© Getty Images The stranger ones: Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery Just in time for the return of Stranger Things with season five (just part one, though), Sabrina has also arrested two of its lead cast members, Eleven aka Millie Bobby Brown (October 22, 2024) and Steve Harrington aka Joe Keery aka DJo (also at Austin City Limits).



© Getty Images The Gen-Z moments: Ayo Edebiri and Clairo, Rachel Sennott, TWICE, Corey Fogelmanis As a Gen-Z girl of the moment herself, Sabrina also put her fuzzy pink handcuffs on Ayo Edebiri and Clairo (on July 6, 2025, when both started doing the "Apple" dance), Rachel Sennott (in LA, appropriately, on November 15, 2024), TWICE (specifically members Momo, Jihyo and Sana at Lollapalooza 2025), and Corey Fogelmanis (her Girl Meets World co-star on October 29, 2025).



© Getty Images The SNLers: Maya Rudolph, Domingo aka Marcello Hernandez Two Saturday Night Live cast favorites have seen the other end of the fuzzy pink handcuffs, one being former staple Maya Rudolph (on November 22, 2025), the other being Marcello Hernandez as Domingo (a year prior, on November 17, 2024).



© Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff The same weekend as Domingo, Sabrina shone a light on producer Jack Antonoff as a "gorgeous brunette," who then dragged in his wife Margaret Qualley, who the singer dubbed a "woman of substance."

