What to know about Sherrone Moore's wife, kids amid University of Michigan firing and arrest

Hours after being fired as the University of Michigan's head football coach, Sherrone Moore was detained by the police.

The 39-year-old, who just completed his second season as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines after serving as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2023, was fired Wednesday afternoon, for having an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Catch up below on what has been made public so far, what we know about his personal life, and the staffer he allegedly assaulted.

© Getty Images Sherrone had three years left on his five-year contract

What happened?

In a Wednesday statement, athletic director Warde Manuel said: "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," adding: "This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

In a statement to ESPN, the Saline police department said they "assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore," and he was subsequently "turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges" as a suspect in an alleged assault.

"This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community," the statement continued. "At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details."

© Getty Images Biff Poggi has been placed as interim head coach

The Athletic reports that the school — whose football team next plays on New Year's Eve, against the Texas Longhorns — received an anonymous tip regarding the inappropriate relationship, prompting the investigation. Though the investigation initially did not produce evidence of the inappropriate relationship, additional evidence came to light in the last 24 hours that led to Sherrone's firing.

John U. Bacon, an instructor at the university who has written several books on college football, also shared on Twitter (now X) that the staffer "presented irrefutable documentation" about Sherrone's "conduct" and that "the president and regents had seen enough." He added that he is "in protective custody" and his mental health is being closely monitored.

© Instagram Sherrone married his wife Kelli in 2015 after proposing the year prior

Sherrone's personal life

It has not yet been reported who is the staffer that Sherrone allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with. Sherrone has been married to Kelli Lenz Moore since 2015, and they share three daughters, Shiloh, Solei and Sadie, according to his Michigan Football bio, though they keep their personal life largely out of the spotlight.

Though on Instagram Sherrone similarly keeps his family life away from the internet, in a 2018 post, he commemorated their third wedding anniversary, writing: "Happy three year anniversary to my life partner and best friend. So proud of you and all your accomplishments. I am so happy and blessed beyond measure to call you my wife as the man upstairs leads us to live through him. Love you soo much and excited about what the future holds for us!"