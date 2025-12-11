Kevin Bacon explains his shocking 'mullet' transformation that immediately sent fans wild

No, Kevin Bacon didn't get a mullet, but he understands why fans may have thought so.

Last month, the Footloose and his wife Kyra Sedgwick, neither of them strangers to partaking in social media trends, took part in the latest, in which participants sing to a remixed version of the 1993 hit "What's Up?" by Four Non Blondes, remixed with Nikki Minaj's 2012 song "Beez in the Trap."

In the couple's rendition, Kevin kicks things off with Kyra giving his back to his back, her curly blonde hair effectively giving Kevin's gray hair a mullet.

Later appearing on The View on Thursday, December 11, co-host Sara Haines pointed out to Kevin: "You recently gave the internet a bit of a scare because you guys did the Four Non Blondes, Nikki Minaj challenge, and it seemed for a minute that Kevin might have changed his look drastically, with a mullet no less."

She went on to ask whether he anticipated the reaction people might have or if he noticed it watching it back, and he admitted that he did, and definitely played into it. "When we were sitting there, I noticed Kyra's hair and said, 'Oh, this is too good,' and I took her hair."